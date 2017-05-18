MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Pedrosa: We need to go step by step

18 May 2017
Honda's Dani Pedrosa is out to build on his recent run of excellent form but admits the Le Mans circuit in France has been a difficult one for the RCV.
Pedrosa: We need to go step by step
MotoGP France: Pedrosa: We need to go step by step
Dani Pedrosa is aiming to maintain his momentum at Le Mans in France after hauling himself into championship contention.

The Repsol Honda MotoGP rider finished on the podium at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas before winning his first race of 2017 on home soil last time out at Jerez in Spain.

Pedrosa is now up to fourth in the championship table, 10 points behind leader Valentino Rossi and six behind team-mate Marc Marquez in third.

However, the 31-year-old is mindful that Le Mans has been a difficult proposition on the Honda in recent seasons in contrast to his Yamaha rivals, who have thrived at the French circuit.

“It's true, in the last two races we did some improvements and we were getting better practice by practice and race by race. The last test also [at Jerez] we did a good test and overall it was a good day,” Pedrosa said.

“We need to test how is the new surface, but I think the riders who tested already said the grip was already quite good, so it's about to learn how is the feeling on the corner and where is the new bumps, or not, and how to ride the new asphalt.

“After the last test our base is quite good so we hope to start the weekend with the bike we had in the last two races, check the track and see what is the weather. In this track you need track time to test the tyres, but maybe tomorrow it is still raining, so we need to go step by step.”

Pedrosa also feels home hope Johann Zarco could enter the reckoning on the Tech 3 satellite machine.

“I like the track but sometimes it was not so easy to find good result in the past, it was difficult to match the Yamaha pace. It's hard to say in this moment what the conditions will be all the weekend but it's a place we know we struggled in the past.

"I'm hoping the bike will be a little bit better than in the past two years, but for sure you must count the Yamahas here and also Zarco is riding well, and he is at home.

“Many riders can be there but we need to focus on our job right from the first moment.”



Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



MotoGP's most farcical races! by Crash_net


Tagged as: Dani Pedrosa , Valentino Rossi , Marquez , 2017 , Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Pedrosa, French MotoGP 2017
Baz, French MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Lorenzo, French MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Lorenzo, French MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Lorenzo, French MotoGP 2017
Baz, Zarco, French MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Marquez, French MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Lorenzo, French MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Pedrosa, French MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Danny Kent, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Danny Kent, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Danny Kent, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Danny Kent, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Danny Kent, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 