Pedrosa: We need to go step by step

Dani Pedrosa is aiming to maintain his momentum at Le Mans in France after hauling himself into championship contention.The Repsol Honda MotoGP rider finished on the podium at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas before winning his first race of 2017 on home soil last time out at Jerez in Spain.Pedrosa is now up to fourth in the championship table, 10 points behind leader Valentino Rossi and six behind team-mate Marc Marquez in third.However, the 31-year-old is mindful that Le Mans has been a difficult proposition on the Honda in recent seasons in contrast to his Yamaha rivals, who have thrived at the French circuit.“It's true, in the last two races we did some improvements and we were getting better practice by practice and race by race. The last test also [at Jerez] we did a good test and overall it was a good day,” Pedrosa said.“We need to test how is the new surface, but I think the riders who tested already said the grip was already quite good, so it's about to learn how is the feeling on the corner and where is the new bumps, or not, and how to ride the new asphalt.“After the last test our base is quite good so we hope to start the weekend with the bike we had in the last two races, check the track and see what is the weather. In this track you need track time to test the tyres, but maybe tomorrow it is still raining, so we need to go step by step.”Pedrosa also feels home hope Johann Zarco could enter the reckoning on the Tech 3 satellite machine.“I like the track but sometimes it was not so easy to find good result in the past, it was difficult to match the Yamaha pace. It's hard to say in this moment what the conditions will be all the weekend but it's a place we know we struggled in the past."I'm hoping the bike will be a little bit better than in the past two years, but for sure you must count the Yamahas here and also Zarco is riding well, and he is at home.“Many riders can be there but we need to focus on our job right from the first moment.”