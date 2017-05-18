MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Zarco says dream podium a possibility

18 May 2017
Rookie Johann Zarco isn't ruling out the prospect of his maiden MotoGP rostrum at his home round of the championship at Le Mans in France.
MotoGP rookie Johann Zarco believes a maiden premier class podium is a possibility at his home race this weekend at Le Mans.

Zarco has impressed on the Monster Tech 3 Yamaha satellite machine in his debut in the class and finished an excellent fourth in the previous race at Jerez in Spain.

The back-to-back Moto2 world champion is preparing for a 'special' race in front of his home fans and Zarco is gunning for the rostrum on the YZR-M1.

“It's a special weekend and overall after the great debut of the season, so after the good race in Jerez all the fans are pushing to say 'Zarco podium' and I want too, but I need to control everything,” he said.

“It's true that we have new asphalt and maybe on wet or dry conditions if we have good grip this can help me to have the confidence and the good feeling, because the bike is always good in many conditions for me at the moment.

“I enjoy a lot and I have confidence on the bike so if the asphalt has something more, why not stay with these top riders? I am still learning and when I can analyse the race from the last race, there are many things to learn and I want to learn as quick as possible because the potential of the bike is to be on the podium I think.”

Zarco's move to the premier class has raised the profile of the sport in France and the increase in support for the Yamaha rider is already in evidence this week before practice has even commenced at Le Mans.

“Even when I was coming here to this press conference there was screaming and that's quite a surprise. It's a nice thing to see that being good in MotoGP, people love it and they support you, so I want to enjoy and keep pushing because for the French country we need to speak more for the motorbikes and I think it's possible if I can keep staying with these guys,” Zarco said.

Pressed on whether a top-three finish was within his reach on Sunday, he added: “Let's see. When I analyse all the race from last year, Jorge [Lorenzo] was incredible all the weekend and even Valentino [Rossi] finished second, so the feeling was great and they were able to be stronger than all the others. For sure it's different now but I want to keep in mind the Yamaha was strong last year and try to find this same feeling with the riding.

“The conditions will change a lot and tomorrow if we start on wet conditions for me it can be an advantage. If we start slowly and if it's becoming dry then I have more time to take it easy, so it can be a chance, why not.”

ciku

May 18, 2017 7:19 PM

problem is for some reasons he never won here in Le Mans even back then when he's brilliantly won 2 consecutive Moto2 tittle, best he can do was a single podium finish.. despite the bad records i think the bike suit his racing style very well, he's learning very fast n also adapt to the race rapidly.. so maybe the home crowd could cheer their hero standing on MotoGP podium this time.


