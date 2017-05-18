Kent: It got to the stage I didn’t want to ride anymore

By Neil Morrison

It's been a rollercoaster couple of weeks for Danny Kent. The ex-world champion walked away from Kiefer Racing's Moto2 outfit before the third race of the season in Austin and now finds himself competing aboard Aki Ajo's Red Bull KTM Moto3 team for a wildcard appearance at Le Mans.Speaking toon Thursday, Kent explained his reasoning for leaving Stefan Kiefer's team, and admitted “it got to the stage I just didn't want to ride anymore.” The Englishman also touched on his recent one-day test at Jerez aboard Ajo's KTM and his hopes for the rest of this year.It's been a rollercoaster month for you.Yeah, it has. I got speaking to Aki already in Austin. Initially I asked him about the chances of riding Brad's [Binder] bike until he was back from the injury with the arm. He said he would see what he could do. He knew it would be difficult because Ricky [Cardus] is the contracted test rider for KTM so it finally came back that it wouldn't have been possible. KTM mentioned to Aki about me riding a third bike here. We sat down and at the end of the day the best thing is to be on the bike. We'll take the ride. It's good that I know I'm coming to a team that has the chance to win races. That's all that I want. I just want to enjoy racing again.Has it been a while since you felt as though you were enjoying racing?Yeah. Already some races last year… Especially, I spent a lot of money in the winter. I did everything Stefan [Kiefer] asked me to do. That was to be in Germany for three and a half weeks. I listened to him and paid four and a half thousand Euros for a three week intensive training course. Four and a half thousand Euros is a lot of money for anyone, especially for three and a half weeks of training. I did it. I'm a little bit frustrated because the bike had a lot of potential and I told him that. You know, even Domi [Aegerter] is showing that the bike has a lot of potential. That wasn't the reason why I left the team.The reason was there were too many mistakes which kept constantly reoccurring. A lot of people said to me that I should have waited longer. It was only three races into the year. But the problem is, yeah, it was only three races into this year but I did 18 races last year. A lot of them races there was the same mistakes. It's been building up over a long time. When we're out there risking our lives and these mistakes kept occurring I lost confidence in my side of the team. A lot of people were saying, 'Danny is making excuses because Domi's doing this.' But the truth was Domi's side weren't making mistakes. He felt safe with the bike. Already this year there were a lot of mistakes that the team made during practice when I was down in not a good position.People at home weren't hearing half of the problems that were going on inside the box. Because of contractual reasons you can't go out to the media and say it was this or that. It's normal. If I was back at home and I hadn't heard all the things from inside the box I would automatically go to the rider and say he was riding s**t. But in a lot of the cases I don't want to blame everything on Stefan. I don't want to blame it all on the team because nobody's perfect. I'm certainly not perfect. But when you're out there risking your life you need confidence in the people that are putting the bike together. When so many problems were occurring, I lost confidence and motivation. I went to races and sometimes didn't even want to be there. When we're out there racing at those speeds, you need to be enjoying it. It got to the stage where I wasn't enjoying it and I just didn't want to ride any more.The way I was looking at it was, if I carried on doing what I was doing there, for the year after, 2018, it was going to be very difficult to find a ride. I've taken a big risk by leaving the team, but as I said, I wasn't happy there. I think, personally, that if during this year if I get the chance, maybe if there's an injured rider, I know I can be fast. You've seen this year with Miguel.Already being in Le Mans for a couple of days and seeing the amount of work the Moto2 side [at KTM Ajo] do compared to what we did, and how much experience the team and Red Bull have here compared to what we had in that team... Instead of asking questions and questioning yourself, wondering whether it was right or wrong, they have the experience. Miguel has the experience this year. The team can tell him, 'That's good. That's not good. That's bad. That's very bad.' They can tell him what to do and what to work on. Sometimes I felt like we were going round in circles. After a while you start to doubt yourself. It all got too much for me and I thought that, for my career, maybe it wasn't the best thing to do because now I'm left without a ride. But I think long-term for next year it's probably going to be the best thing I've done.I heard through the grapevine that you didn't have on-track support from Suter at the flyaway races in Argentina and Austin. Did this also influence your decision?I was told that Suter was going to be at every track. It was thrown at my face that Kalex was not there [either]. My argument was that Kalex are winning every race and have been for the last three years. They can afford to not go to one race here or there because they know what the package is. We were on a new bike and I thought they would be there to maybe... I'm not saying that the results would have been much better if they had been there. But it would been nice to have had an extra opinion [from someone from Suter] that had built the bike. Personally I feel the bike has a lot of potential. Domi is showing that. He was on the front row in Jerez. He had a good race at the Circuit of the Americas. My reasoning for leaving the team was a lot of problems kept reoccurring. I don't want to be a fool and list all the problems but I'm sure that if another rider was in my situation where these problems kept happening, a lot of them would have done the same.Obviously I took a big risk but in all honesty once I did it I felt so much more relieved when I pulled away from them. I just wasn't happy. Luckily Aki gave me this opportunity to make a test in Jerez and to make this wildcard. The test that we did, I was only able to do 48 laps and finally it was really positive, considering I hadn't ridden a Moto3 [bike] in a year and a half. I haven't ridden a KTM since 2014. The day went really well. I'm looking forward to this weekend.Your last Moto3 experience was aboard a Honda. How did the '17 KTM compare?They both have their strengths and weaknesses. The engine I tested for KTM is really strong. The difference I felt from the two bikes was mainly in the fast corners. With the Honda I was able to carry a bit more corner speed. But like I said, with the two bikes there are two different riding styles. When it comes to lap times they are very similar. You just have to ride the bikes in two different ways. With the KTM you have to brake very late, turn the bike and go. With the Honda you can maybe brake a little earlier and carry the corner speed. Like you saw in Jerez, there were KTMs and Hondas fighting for the victory. The bike and team is a package that can win races. Brad showed it last year, how strong he was with the bike. Each year there is development, but there is not so much development that Brad could do what he did last year as the results from this year have shown.Is there a chance we could see you riding for Aki's team at Mugello?I'm not 100 percent sure of the rules. What made it easier is there was no French wild-cards so there was a space free. For Mugello I think someone from the CIV championship will want to make a wild-card. At the moment, as far as I know it's just the test and here. You never know. If you go out and have a great weekend it could open some doors. At the moment, as far as I know, it's just for this weekend.I heard Pit Beirer (KTM Motorsports Director) was the person behind asking you to try the Moto3 bike. It must be nice to know the head of KTM still has faith in your abilities.Exactly. I think it was Pit's idea. It's nice that the boss of a big brand still has belief in me. We've worked with each other in the past. I've won races with them. I just want to say thanks to KTM, especially to Aki and to Red Bull for giving me this opportunity. It's not easy and I know it's a lot of money spent.After the test in Jerez, can you set yourself any targets for this weekend?I still need a bit more time on the bike. I've always gelled with Moto3. I don't want to set myself any targets. I'd love to go out there and win the race but 2015 was a completely different year to now. In Jerez, even the race time compared to my time from 2015 was six seconds slower. I looked at the time from Argentina and that was eight seconds slower [than 2015]. It's a different year. I need to get used to Moto3 again but I'll take it session-by-session and after qualifying I'll set myself a target for the race.