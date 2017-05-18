Lorenzo not ruling out prospect of Ducati win

Jorge Lorenzo says anything is possible in MotoGP as the Ducati rider targets his maiden victory in his debut season on Desmosedici at Le Mans.Lorenzo secured his first rostrum finish as a factory Ducati rider in round four at Jerez in Spain, where he was third behind Honda dup Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez.The three-time premier class champion boasts a terrific record at Le Mans and the Ducati has also been strong at the French circuit in the past, leaving Lorenzo in optimistic mood for Sunday' race.“For me it has always been a good track, from 2003 when I achieved the first front row of my career. I have achieved also good results in all the classes, so it's a good track for me and also can be a good track for the Ducati,” he said.“We saw in the last three years here that Dovi and [Andrea] Iannone have been competitive. Historically it has been a good track for Ducati and also my riding. Let's see with the new asphalt how is the grip, how is the bumps, and how is the weather. It looks like raining but it can yet improve every day.“Anything is possible in MotoGP, so you just have to have a clear mind about results and focus on improving the bike and your riding, and together that will make one result at the end of Sunday.”Lorenzo admits he found it difficult when results were not going his way in the opening races of 2017, but although he appears to have turned a corner, the Spanish rider says there is still a lot of work to be done with the Ducati.“Yes it's been a tough time but not so many race, just four races, but it has been long because I am used to having good results in all my years in MotoGP, so I'm not used to starting so back on the grid or struggling to be competitive, to stay closer than one second, but I always trusted myself and my team and the performance of the bike: we just needed more time and kilometres to adapt to the bike.“It's not over yet and still we have a lot of work to do to improve the bike and obviously I think at this moment I feel much more natural and comfortable on the bike.”