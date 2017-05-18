Baz: Nothing beats buzz of home Grand Prix

Loris Baz says the memories of his MotoGP bow at his home Grand Prix at Le Mans in France will say with him for the rest of his life.Baz was speaking at the pre-race press conference on Thursday, when he told fellow countryman and premier class rookie Johann Zarco to prepare for a special experience this weekend.The Avintia Racing Ducati rider said: “I remember coming here as a child to watch the GP and cheer for the French riders so I remember very well the first GP I did here two years ago and it's a moment I think you keep in my all your life.“I really enjoyed it and as Johann said it's always really cool when you see all the people that come to the races here. I think that the racing is quite famous in France and much more than we think because the GP is always bringing a lot of people here. It's very special and I always enjoy riding at home every time.”Baz, who is riding a GP15 Desmosedici, has been satisfied with his performances so far in 2017 after a string of points-scoring results.“Much better than last year for sure but it could be better but I think we are doing a good job. I have a new crew chief and we are working very well with the bike we have and we can always score points in every race. We were struggling in the last race but anyway we went to the end of the race and we scored some points,” he said.“In some other tracks where the bike is a bit more easy like Argentina our pace was really good.”Sylvain Guintoli's call-up to the Ecstar Suzuki squad as a replacement for the injured Alexi Rins means there will be three French riders on the grid on Sunday, but Baz does not anticipate a 'special battle' with Guintoli, who makes his first MotoGP appearance since 2011.“I am not expecting a special battle, no. It's nice to have three French riders on the grid for the first time since 2002 so it's something good.”