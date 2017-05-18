Espargaro: If it can happen to Nicky it can happen to anyone

By Neil Morrison

Pol Espargaro has voiced his displeasure at a recent spate of collisions between cyclists and cars, the latest of which involved ex-MotoGP world champion and World Superbike race winner Nicky Hayden.Hayden was left in a critical condition after colliding with a car when cycling on roads in Italy and Espargaro feels changes must be made to the way in which civilians are taught when learning to drive, with an added emphasis on taking cyclists into account.“You know the problem, or the good thing, is that every year, every day the healthy life is coming closer to people, and people are more used to riding bicycles, running, or whatever,” he said. “Bicycle racing is a beautiful sport that is so fun to do, but also so dangerous.“So every year, more people are doing this sport, and the problem is that more people are doing this sport, but not every year, the car drivers are getting used to that. We need to do something.“I don't know what, but we need to do something. I don't know the guy in charge of teaching people how to drive, but we need to do something fast, because more people are riding bicycles, and in Spain it's crazy.“Already 28 deaths now and we are not in the middle of the year, and last year I think was 33 deaths all year. It's so stupid. We need to think about that and someone needs to do something about it really fast.“Nicky is a really good guy. It's not like this is one guy who jumps on a bike on Sunday and made a stupid mistake. Nicky was riding bicycles for a lot of years, and I know he's crazy about bicycles, and I could put my throttle hand in the fire that he was not the guy who would cause the incident.“It's disgusting that when you take the bike, you need to look if there are cars, you cannot do this sport easily and with confidence, because you're always thinking if a car is going to hit you.“It's really bad, because with Nicky, he was almost a professional cyclist, like my brother, and if it can happen to Nicky, it can happen to me or to anyone else in the world. This is not nice.”