Miller one second clear in FP1

By Neil Morrison

As the rain clouds dispersed and the track dried, Jack Miller got his slick tyres up to temperature and went about his work. The Australian dominated the closing stages of MotoGP FP1 at Le Mans, and sported a handy 1.2s advantage come the chequered flag.The Australian was fast early into the 45-minute session, which began on a mostly wet track, and again as the clock clicked toward zero, as he routinely slashed full seconds off his personal best. An advantage that at one time stood at 3s was ultimately whittled down to 1.2 by Marc Marquez at the end.Home hero Johann Zarco ensured Honda could not boast of a one-two-three as he demoted Cal Crutchlow to fourth in the closing seconds. Like Jerez, the Frenchman was the top Yamaha rider with Valentino Rossi's late jump pushing him to eighth.Marquez was using the new Honda exhaust with which Crutchlow raced at Jerez in a session that, again, proved the RC213V's potential in mixed conditions. With Crutchlow fourth, it was left to Loris Baz (fifth) and Karel Abraham (sixth) to complete the top six.Bradley Smith was a fine seventh for KTM, ahead of Rossi, stranded outside the top 20 for most of the 45 minutes before a late jump, Alvaro Bautista (ninth) and Maverick Viñales (tenth).While Miller used slicks to his advantage in the closing minutes, his final time was still just under five seconds off the circuit record.1. Jack Miller2. Marc Marquez3. Johann Zarco4. Cal Crutchlow5. Loris Baz6. Karel Abraham7. Bradley Smith8. Valentino Rossi9. Alvaro Bautista10. Maverick Viñales11. Andrea Iannone12. Jonas Folger13. Dani Pedrosa14. Andrea Dovizioso15. Danilo Petrucci16. Jorge Lorenzo17. Scott Redding18. Tito Rabat19. Sam Lowes20. Sylvain Guintoli21. Hector Barbera22. Aleix Espargaro23. Pol Espargaro