Dovizioso leads wet FP2 at Le Mans

Ducati was the only manufacturer to lead the timesheets during a wet Free Practice 2 session at Le Mans, culminating in a 1m 41.673s lap by factory star Andrea Dovizioso.Four different Ducati riders, on three different specifications of Desmosedici machine, led the way at some stage of the 45-minutes.Pramac's Scott Redding spent the most time on top, from the fifth to 29th minute, when team-mate Danilo Petrucci moved ahead.Dovizioso then took over in the closing stages, ultimately holding off Honda's reigning world champion Marc Marquez by 0.043s with Petrucci and Redding completing the top four.Dovi and Redding were the only riders to improve on their morning times, when the best laps were set using slicks on a drying track.Andrea Iannone made a late push for fifth in FP2 on the Suzuki GSX-RR, with Alvaro Bautista (Aspar Ducati) the final rider within one-second of Dovizioso.Morning leader Jack Miller (Marc VDS Honda) and top Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales were seventh and eighth, with rookie Sam Lowes enjoying a morale-boosting session with ninth for Aprilia, ahead of world championship leader Valentino Rossi.Home star Loris Baz was the fourth rider - alongside Redding, Petrucci and Dovizioso – to feature at the head of the timesheets in FP2, the Avintia rider eventually settling for twelfth.Countrymen Johann Zarco and Sylvain Guintoli were 14th and 16th, with Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo separating the Frenchmen in 13th and 15th.With weather conditions expected to improve on Saturday, Friday's provisional top ten of Miller, Marquez, Zarco, Crutchlow, Baz, Abraham, Smith, Rossi, Bautista and Vinales may not last long in FP3, after which direct access to Qualifying 2 will be decided.1. Andrea Dovizioso2. Marc Marquez3. Danilo Petrucci4. Scott Redding5. Andrea Iannone6. Alvaro Bautista7. Jack Miller8. Maverick Viñales9. Sam Lowes10. Valentino Rossi11. Aleix Espargaro12. Loris Baz13. Cal Crutchlow14. Johann Zarco15. Jorge Lorenzo16. Sylvain Guintoli17. Tito Rabat18. Hector Barbera19. Jonas Folger20. Pol Espargaro21. Dani Pedrosa22. Karel Abraham23. Bradley Smith