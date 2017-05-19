Dovi fastest in wet, but misses top 10

By Peter McLaren

Andrea Dovizioso not only led this afternoon's wet FP2 for the French MotoGP at Le Mans, but was one of only two riders to improve on his morning time in the wetter session.But it wasn't quite enough to crack the top ten overall.The factory Ducati star will start Saturday in 13th place on the combined timesheets and with his fingers crossed for dry weather, in order to get a second chance at direct access to Qualifying 2.The fastest Friday times were set by riders that switched from wet to slick tyres at the very end of a drying FP1. Something Dovizioso didn't get chance to do."This morning we dedicated the time to use both bikes, to be ready for normal conditions. We arrived quite late and didn't put the slick tyres on in time so we are quite back in the overall position," the Italian explained."But this afternoon in normal wet conditions we confirmed our speed."It wasn't easy today. I think a lot of riders were struggling because the grip, especially on the right side, was not as good. I believe the reason is that after the test in MotoGP here [Michelin] changed a little bit the right [side], because they were worried about the consumption, but I think it was too hard today and was why a lot of riders were struggling."In the beginning it was difficult also for me, but we took our time and lap-by-lap the lap time came. I'm very happy."At the end I was trying to improve my lap time of this morning to be in the top ten, I was very close but I did a mistake - I was really on the limit in the last corner. Now I hope it will be dry tomorrow morning."Team-mate Jorge Lorenzo was 16th and 15th in the two free practice sessions.