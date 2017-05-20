Vinales pole in Le Mans thriller

Jack Miller was incredibly lucky. He saved a near fall and was sent veering straight into a wall. #FrenchGP #MotoGP FP4 pic.twitter.com/EdFUcVoCdC — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) May 20, 2017



Maverick Vinales claimed his second ever MotoGP pole as Yamaha riders filled the front row during a thrilling qualifying at Le Mans.Vinales had led in the early stages of the 15-minute Q2 shootout, then knocked LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow from pole by leaping from 7th to 1st at the end of the session.Team-mate and title leader Valentino Rossi slotted into second place by 0.106s - despite Jack Miller falling just ahead of him - with the biggest cheer of the day for rookie Johann Zarco, who delighted his home fans by snatching third and a debut front row for the home Tech 3 team.Zarco and Andrea Dovizioso had fought their way into Qualifying 2 by beating the likes of Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo in Q1.Crutchlow remained the top Honda rider in fourth (+0.306s), with reigning champion Marc Marquez falling (again) on his way to fifth. Dovizioso was the top Ducati in sixth, completing row two.Row three will consist of Scott Redding, Pol Espargaro and Karel Abraham while Bradley Smith, Jack Miller and Loris Baz form row four.Espargaro and team-mate Smith delighted KTM by claiming direct access to Qualifying 2, while Miller was lucky just to be on track after a colossal 300km/h accident in final practice.Marquez's Repsol Honda team-mate and Jerez winner Dani Pedrosa was shocked to lose out to Zarco at the very end of Qualifying 1 and will line-up in 13th, with Lorenzo starting just 16th.1. Maverick Viñales2. Valentino Rossi3. Johann Zarco4. Cal Crutchlow5. Marc Marquez6. Andrea Dovizioso7. Scott Redding8. Pol Espargaro9. Karel Abraham10. Bradley Smith11. Jack Miller12. Loris Baz