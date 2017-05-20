MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Marquez going, going, gone… - PICTURES

20 May 2017
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez fell twice at the same corner on Saturday at Le Mans, losing the front of his Repsol Honda at the first chicane.

The Spaniard went on to qualify in fifth position…

Marquez loses the front behind Bradley Smith (pic: Gold&Goose).

(pic: Gold&Goose).

(pic: Gold&Goose).

(pic: Gold&Goose).

(pic: Gold&Goose).

(pic: Gold&Goose).

(pic: Gold&Goose).





Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



MotoGP's most farcical races! by Crash_net

Tagged as: Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Marquez crash, French MotoGP 2017
Miller after crash, French MotoGP 2017
Miller, French MotoGP 2017
Miller, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
KTM mechanic, French MotoGP 2017
Risse, KTM engineer, French MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, French MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, French MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, French MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 