Vinales: We need to take our chance

Maverick Vinales is aiming to return to the dominant form that saw him win the first two races in Qatar and Argentina after qualifying on pole at Le Mans.The Movistar Yamaha rider was celebrating his second ever premier class pole as he led a factory Yamaha one-two from team-mate Valentino Rossi by 0.106s, with home favourite Johann Zarco completing an all-Yamaha front row on the Tech 3 satellite M1.Vinales, who trails Rossi by only two points, is feeling confident with the bike and has stressed the importance of capitalising on any opportunities that present themselves to challenge for maximum points.“In FP4 I was already good with the bike, doing good lap times, and I was feeling really comfortable. We changed a little bit the bike for the qualifying and I didn't feel as good as in FP4, but the lap time was there. I'm really happy and the team was working really good all the time,” Vinales said.“I think we can be happy and confident for tomorrow because I think we have a really good opportunity to push and we have a really good set-up. We hope the weather stays OK and we can do our job.“It's a really important race because we have to recover the confidence we had in the first two races. I think we had some problems in the front the last two races, but here it looks like we have good grip in the front, which is really good for the race,” he added.“So we want to try to push from the first lap to the last and we have a good opportunity and we have to take all the chances we can.”Mixed weather conditions in practice resulted in tricky conditions at the French circuit, which has been resurfaced since last year, and Vinales is hoping for a fully dry race day.“It's been really difficult because the track takes too much time to dry. In some parts it dries really fast but in others there are still so many patches. We are going to try to make our best and we just hope the weather stays OK and we can do our job and give our 100 per-cent.”