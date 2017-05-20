Rossi, Vinales: Zarco has chance to win

Factory Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi have talked up the prospects of home hero Johann Zarco fighting for his maiden premier class win at Le Mans in France.Rookie Zarco qualified on the front row in third place behind Vinales and Rossi on the satellite Tech 3 Yamaha and the Movistar pair believe the two-time Moto2 world champion can have a big say in the outcome of Sunday's race.Asked what he expects from Zarco tomorrow, pole man Vinales said: “Fighting, already in the first corner on the brakes for sure, trying to be first. He is doing a really good job and I saw today he has a really good chance to be in the front tomorrow fighting with us, I think.“Quite impressive for the first four or five races, so he is doing a good job and he has to continue like that: just be calm with us because we have to finish in the podium!"Rossi said Zarco has exceeded expectations so far this season and also agrees that the French rider has an opportunity to in the mix for a dream triumph.“For sure I think Zarco is a big surprise: everybody expected that he will be fast because he is a two-times world champion, but he has done also more. He is always very strong and rides very fast," Rossi said.“Looking at the FP4 he has a great pace, also in the long run, so I think he can fight for the victory or the podium."