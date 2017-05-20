MotoGP »

MotoGP France: 'Let's do a great race for Nicky'

20 May 2017
The Le Mans front row of Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi and Johann Zarco say they will dedicate Sunday's race to former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.
'Let's do a great race for Nicky'
MotoGP riders Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi and Johann Zarco say Nicky Hayden remains in their thoughts as the trio admit it will be difficult to fully focus on Sunday's race at Le Mans.

The three Yamaha riders qualified on the front row in France, with Vinales taking pole ahead of Rossi and rookie Zarco excelling on the Tech 3 satellite machine to slot into third.

Former MotoGP world champion Hayden remains in an 'extremely critical' condition in hospital in Italy after being struck by a car while cycling last Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the Grand Prix paddock.

Vinales says he feels in a similar situation as he was last year, when Moto2 rider Luis Salom sadly died following an incident at Catalunya.

“It is always very difficult and it happened with Luis [Salom] and it was also very difficult to race because you are always thinking more things and you are not 100 per-cent concentrating.

“The best we can do is a really good race and dedicate to him, which is really important. We send all the wishes we can to him to recover, to try to fight. We will try to do a really good race at least to dedicate to him.”

Rossi said there was little the MotoGP riders can do for Nicky other than to put on a good race on Sunday and dedicate it to his former Honda and Ducati team-mate.

“It is important to try to make a good race for Nicky and his family and this is all what we can do for him. It is something you have always in your head but unfortunately we cannot do nothing,” Rossi said.

“Like Maverick said, the only thing that we can do is try to concentrate, try to make a good race and get the best result as possible, which unfortunately is not very important for Nicky. We will try and dedicate to him a good race.”

Zarco was deeply affected by Salom's fatal accident last year in Barcelona but says he is more in control of his emotions this weekend following news of Hayden's accident.

“For me, last year in Barcelona when it happened with Luis it was difficult because he is a rider I fight the most with him in my career.

"Nicky, I didn't know him as well as Luis, so you need to keep focused and take time in a room or in your truck before a race to try to have an empty mind and just focus on what you have to do," said Zarco.

"But yes, it has been a difficult last year and this year I can control it a bit better.”



