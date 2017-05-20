Rossi: It looks like the M1 likes this track a lot

Valentino Rossi said he immediately felt good with the factory Yamaha during the first proper dry practice session at Le Mans after the Italian rider qualified second quickest on the front row.Rossi, who was only 0.106s behind team-mate Maverick Vinales, is feeling confident with the Movistar M1 and the Michelin tyres at the French circuit and is eager to move on from a disappointing result at Jerez in Spain, where he struggled to 10th place.“I'm so satisfied about the practice because I start from the front row, which is always very important for the race. I think we worked well and we modified something on the bike, but it looks like the M1 likes a lot this track and this asphalt,” said Rossi, who still leads the championship by two points.“Also the tyres this time work well and already from FP4, which was the first dry practice, I feel good with the bike and the qualifying was OK. The important thing is the feeling, the feeling with the bike is good and I have a good setting for tomorrow and now we have to concentrate, look at all the tyres and hope for good weather.“It's important to be at the top for sure but you have to think practice by practice, corner by corner, more for the point of the championship. For me, for Maverick, for all the team it is important to try to make a good race after the bad result in Jerez.”There was laughter in the post-qualifying press conference when Rossi responded to a question from a French journalist, who asked if he felt Johann Zarco could take over his factory seat.“You think, or you hope! Why not, it can be,” Rossi laughed.“I have two years contract and I'm enjoying and I can be strong, but unfortunately I'm quite old, so during next year I will have to decide if I continue and we have to wait and see what happens.”