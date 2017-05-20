Zarco: Home podium? I say why not

Home favourite Johann Zarco sealed a sensational front row start at Le Mans as he declared his Saturday performance a 'dream' on the satellite Tech 3 Yamaha.Zarco, who progressed to Q2 from Q1, was only two tenths behind pole sitter Maverick Vinales as he claimed third place on an all-Yamaha front row, with Valentino Rossi sandwiched between team-mate Vinales and the impressive French rookie.It was a stunning conclusion to qualifying for Zarco, who had been second fastest in Q1 behind Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.“Saturday didn't start well and when I had the crash this morning I was a little bit worried because with the patches on the track it was complicated: you wanted to push, but sometimes you slide. It was not easy for the confidence but in FP4 I did some reset in the mind and the Yamaha was working so well, so I did a very good free practice,” he said.“This gave me a good confidence for the first qualifying, and I did OK in Q1, pushing a little bit more on the last lap for P2, which was fine for the next qualifying. I had only one tyre to use and I didn't feel to push during the 15 minutes and I was waiting and looking at what my opponents were doing. It was necessary to use one tyre for Q1 and one tyre for Q1, so it was not strategy, but I managed well.“In the last 10 minutes because I saw they were not breaking the lap record, I could start again quietly and lap by lap improve. It was a difficult Saturday at the beginning but finished as a dream because first row in front of your fans is the best I can hope for.”Zarco is not ruling out a coveted rostrum finish on Sunday or indeed his maiden premier class victory, saying his Yamaha M1 'wants the podium'.“The bike wants the podium and the bike has the potential. When you analyse all the season of last year you can see that [Jorge] Lorenzo and Vale were so strong, so I say why not, if you use well the bike you have to be in this position and it's a good opportunity for tomorrow.“I need to keep confidence, hope for good weather tomorrow because at the moment it is in dry conditions that I feel the best.”