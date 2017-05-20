Marquez seeking front stability for podium charge

By Neil Morrison

Marc Marquez feels Yamaha reaped the benefits of its one-day test at Le Mans in April on qualifying day for the French Grand Prix, as he struggled to find an optimum set-up in the limited dry track time he had on Saturday.Two crashes on qualifying day was nothing out of the ordinary for the 24-year old, but qualifying off the front row, half a second slower than the pole sitter was, as the Spaniard made big changes between FP4 and Q2.Marquez was fifth fastest at the close of qualifying, a session which saw him fall at turn three for the second time that day, as a lack of feedback from the front end of his RC213V, as well as a mysterious vibration hindered his feeling in the 15-minute shootout.“Of course it was a difficult day,” began Marquez, currently third in the world championship. “Already FP3 was mixed conditions, you cannot try a lot the setup. Then in FP4, we started directly to work, but the feeling was like FP1, because it was the first session in the dry, and one of the problems is that with the setup of the bike.“I didn't feel very comfortable. I did with one bike the FP4, then from FP4 to the qualifying, I changed the setup completely, to try to understand which points we can improve.“Still we need to work, now we need to understand both setups, and try to find the best compromise, because we need to consider that we were unlucky, we decided not to test here, Yamaha and [Cal] Crutchlow tested, and they have a good base. But if we understand and analyse the data well, we can have a good setup tomorrow.“The unlucky thing is that, OK, it can happen, and we evaluated also this, but the unlucky thing is that we decided not to test, because we think that it will be more important in another circuit to try new things.“And also the conditions were not good. But it's true that we expected that maybe we would have some dry sessions, and it has been all wet until FP4 and the qualifying practice.“So tomorrow it looks like it will be dry, we know that this is a track where we are struggling, but now we need to analyze well all the data. That was the reason I did two different setups in FP4 and qualifying.“I know it was a bit strange for me, but now it's time to work in the garage, to analyse everything, and try to find the best compromise between two setups. Tomorrow also in the warm up I need to do some laps, because I'm human, and I need to also to work on my rhythm.“I was looking especially for front confidence, and also I feel the bike was quite unbalanced in FP4. I was able to ride not so bad, but I feel unbalanced and I don't like it. Then in qualifying practice, it's more difficult to analyse and understand, because you're pushing a lot.“We changed this, but I lost in other points, and also with the last tyre, I had some strange vibration that normally never happens. And now we need to understand all these things, and try to find the best for tomorrow.”Marquez and fellow Honda man Crutchlow will start behind an all-Yamaha front two on Sunday. Knowing the M1's strengths around the French circuit, Marquez acknowledged that a podium could be a tough objective to reach.“I know that tomorrow will be a great result for me, because it's a circuit that, as I say, last year we struggled a lot, two years ago it was the same. It's not like Jerez here, that we don't have this big surprise, so we need to work hard. Trying to be on the podium will be hard, because these three Yamaha riders are very fast.”