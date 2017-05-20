‘Almost a perfect day’ for high-flying KTMs

By Neil Morrison

Pol Espargaro declared Saturday to be “almost a perfect day” as he and team-mate Bradley Smith automatically qualified for Q2 on Saturday morning, before securing top ten starting berths in the afternoon at the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.In the 15-minute qualifying shootout, it was easy to forget this is just the Austrian factory's sixth race weekend in MotoGP with the RC16, a machine whose progress is catching many off guard.“No one expects that kind of performance from us,” said Smith on Saturday evening, describing the rapid progress that has come to define the factory's brief stint in the premier class. Espargaro was even more enthusiastic. “We will be super close by the end of the year,” he said.“Almost a perfect day, because I didn't find the perfect lap, I did a little mistake in T2 and maybe we could get a little bit more in the qualifying, in front of Scott [Redding],” said Espargaro, eighth fastest in qualifying.“But honestly, we can't ask for more. I'm super happy with the result we have done, we pushed at the right moment this morning to do the lap time and to be in Q2 directly, and after that, everything was much easier. Looking at what happened in Q1, everything was so tough. So we really deserve it, and really happy.“I'm so happy and so pleased with the front tire. Here, we saw many many crashes, and luckily we don't have many problems with the front. I can get the front really fast, already the third corner.“So for safety and for us braking and going into the corner, it's super good, and the feeling with the bike is very good. After the crashes we saw today, it's important, this safety we have.”On his approach in Sunday's race, Espargaro continued, “We need to risk, because we have nothing to lose right now. Maybe it can happen, but I don't want to repeat what happened in Jerez.“I want to bring the bike home to the garage and take some points. For sure, what happened in Jerez was not the best result, but everyone was happy because we were trying. This year it's like this, we need to try, we need to push, and if we make some mistakes, that can happen.”Smith was just two places behind in tenth, and explained how the new engine, raced for the first time at Jerez, and believed to feature a 'big bang' configuration, has allowed the riders to focus on other aspects of the bike.“Certainly this upgrade has helped us, it's allowed us to focus on the important things, like the chassis, electronics and all those types of things. Before, it maybe clouded our vision some times, but now it's a lot calmer. This means we can really focus on trying to improve the motorcycle. Both me and Pol are really similar in terms of lap times at the moment. So, yeah, we just keep on working.“I think to have two guys in Q2 was awesome. No-one expects that kind of performance for us, we took full advantage of those conditions. Two guys that knew that those conditions were there opportunity to make something happen, and two guys that were motivated to do that because the team's behind us that deserves those kinds of things.“[I'm] Super happy. I'm on the outside into Turn 1, and we'll see what happens tomorrow. Hopefully the temperature gets a bit higher, because the medium front tyre is definitely on the teetering point of working and not working, that's why we see so many guys losing it. Interesting to also see some of the front guys on the soft, so that shows that it works. Then we'll decide come two o'clock tomorrow which one we want to run.”