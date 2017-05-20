‘Really sloppy lap’ costs Crutchlow front row

By Neil Morrison

Cal Crutchlow was the first to hold up his hands and admit to a mistake that he believes cost him a front row start for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, but nonetheless sounded out confidently when speaking of his potential to challenge for a podium finish come Sunday.The Englishman ended the 15-minute Q2 session fourth, a place ahead of Marc Marquez, and the quickest Honda rider behind an all Yamaha top three. All in all, Crutchlow was content, considering the lack of dry set-up time afforded to riders due to wet weather conditions.“[It's been a] strange weekend,” he said. “We could have done with a really dry weekend here, I think can be even more competitive than what we are. Over a weekend, it seems the Honda - the more time we have to set it up - the faster it gets.“Yeah, I feel good. I feel good on the bike, I feel quite positive on race pace. I felt quite positive in qualifying, but I made a really sloppy lap, it was my own fault. I made a small mistake in one corner and then it cost me in the next because I braked way too deep or something like that.“In the end, I made a sloppy lap and I have to apologise to the team. But they were happy to be on the second row, which was quite funny. I feel good on the bike, I feel the bike is not working fantastic in some areas but it is in others. We'll have to try and have a look tonight and see if we can improve those areas.“We're able to brake really strong with the angle, as always. I think we've made a small improvement with the bike on the electronics side, and on the exit of the corner which is good.“I feel quite good with the grip at the moment. It'll be a lottery for the race tomorrow with the tyres, whether some guys use soft tyres to try and go. But it will be good fun, will make it entertaining I think.”With the corner exit improvements, does that now mean he is having to work Honda's front tyre less? “Problem is,” Crutchlow said, “we don't know if we are or aren't losing until you follow someone. We continue to brake in the same way, as you saw with Marc already today, Jack, me. I think we continue to brake like that because we can.“Honda is doing a good job. Step-by-step, I think they are coming along stronger than they were. But the funny thing is, it's not as if it's something brand new on the bike. I think it's little things, we're understanding more how to ride again the bike. But, yeah, I've been impressed in the last races.”