Marquez leads Tech 3 duo in warm-up

By Neil Morrison

On Saturday he felt he was at a disadvantage due to a lack of testing compared to his rivals at Le Mans, but a day later Marc Marquez topped the morning warm-up session, signalling his intent for the 28-lap race.Marquez was marginally faster than Tech 3 rookie Jonas Folger in bright, sunny conditions that indicate three dry races lie ahead. The reigning world champion's advantage was just 0.021s, with home hero Johann Zarco just a further tenth back in third.Maverick Viñales was just eighth thousandths off the Frenchman in fourth, making it three Yamahas at the front of the time sheets. Danilo Petrucci will be al the more frustrated with his 19th place in qualifying after ending the session fifth.Octo Pramac Ducati team-mate Scott Redding was sixth, showing his ability in the dry, as well as the wet, around Le Mans' numerous right angle curves, while Bologna's factory rider Andrea Dovizioso was seventh.Fastest in the early minutes, Valentino Rossi was eighth, with Aleix Espargaro (ninth) and Andrea Iannone (tenth) rounding out the top ten.An exceptionally close session, Bradley Smith's 18th fastest time was just 1.078s off pace setter Marquez. Jorge Lorenzo once again struggled to 15th in what is rapidly becoming a weekend to forget.Jack Miller, extremely fortunate to walk away from a bruising, terrifying spill at turn two on Saturday, was a rather subdued 17th after using the morning session to find his feet once again.1. Marc Marquez2. Jonas Folger3. Johann Zarco4. Maverick Viñales5. Danilo Petrucci6. Scott Redding7. Andrea Dovizioso8. Valentino Rossi9. Aleix Espargaro10. Andrea Iannone11. Dani Pedrosa12. Alvaro Bautista13. Cal Crutchlow14. Hector Barbera15. Jorge Lorenzo16. Tito Rabat17. Jack Miller18. Bradley Smith19. Loris Baz20. Pol Espargaro21. Sam Lowes22. Sylvain Guintoli23. Karel Abraham