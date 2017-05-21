MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Marquez leads Tech 3 duo in warm-up

21 May 2017
Marc Marquez leads an incredibly close morning warm-up session held in dry conditions; Tech 3 duo Jonas Folger and Johann Zarco second and third.
On Saturday he felt he was at a disadvantage due to a lack of testing compared to his rivals at Le Mans, but a day later Marc Marquez topped the morning warm-up session, signalling his intent for the 28-lap race.

Marquez was marginally faster than Tech 3 rookie Jonas Folger in bright, sunny conditions that indicate three dry races lie ahead. The reigning world champion's advantage was just 0.021s, with home hero Johann Zarco just a further tenth back in third.

Maverick Viñales was just eighth thousandths off the Frenchman in fourth, making it three Yamahas at the front of the time sheets. Danilo Petrucci will be al the more frustrated with his 19th place in qualifying after ending the session fifth.

Octo Pramac Ducati team-mate Scott Redding was sixth, showing his ability in the dry, as well as the wet, around Le Mans' numerous right angle curves, while Bologna's factory rider Andrea Dovizioso was seventh.

Fastest in the early minutes, Valentino Rossi was eighth, with Aleix Espargaro (ninth) and Andrea Iannone (tenth) rounding out the top ten.

An exceptionally close session, Bradley Smith's 18th fastest time was just 1.078s off pace setter Marquez. Jorge Lorenzo once again struggled to 15th in what is rapidly becoming a weekend to forget.

Jack Miller, extremely fortunate to walk away from a bruising, terrifying spill at turn two on Saturday, was a rather subdued 17th after using the morning session to find his feet once again.

1. Marc Marquez
2. Jonas Folger
3. Johann Zarco
4. Maverick Viñales
5. Danilo Petrucci
6. Scott Redding
7. Andrea Dovizioso
8. Valentino Rossi
9. Aleix Espargaro
10. Andrea Iannone
11. Dani Pedrosa
12. Alvaro Bautista
13. Cal Crutchlow
14. Hector Barbera
15. Jorge Lorenzo
16. Tito Rabat
17. Jack Miller
18. Bradley Smith
19. Loris Baz
20. Pol Espargaro
21. Sam Lowes
22. Sylvain Guintoli
23. Karel Abraham

By Neil Morrison


Guna4699

May 21, 2017 9:39 AM

Factory Yamahas rolling the dice with soft rears for race? with temps for race expected to be around 20 degree higher than in all previous sessions, with Rossi showing decent pace with hard rear at 16 degree yesterday,, why go softer? Hondas could kick in when heat seeps in, look what Dani did when he got the temps yesterday, today Marc tops the warm-up in sunny condition. Plus Zarco isn't going give his factory guys a smooth ride into podium. Yams will need all endurance in tyres to keep charging Repsols and tech3 at bay. I fear med-soft isn't going to be enough,, med-med atleast for Valentino.


