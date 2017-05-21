Aspar confirm 2018 Ducati deal

As reported, Asparin the 2018 MotoGP World Championship.The official agreement includes an option to run two GP17s, the bikes currently used by the factory team, or one GP17 and one Ducati GP16. That decision will be taken later this season, and no doubt be linked with the identity of next year's riders.“For the Aspar Team it is excellent news that we will continue for another season with Ducati, as much for the professional relationship we have with Luigi dall'Igna and all his staff as for the material they provide," said team manager Jorge Martinez 'Aspar'."We believe that we can still grow more but first of all I hope to be able to give Ducati and our sponsors plenty to celebrate this season, because we have two riders who are proving to be very competitive."We are satisfied with the progress of both Álvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham in this early part of the season but we have to put a whole weekend together because they both have the potential to be up there at the front."I hope 2017 can be a great year and 2018 even better.”2018 will be the fifth year of collaboration between Aspar and Ducati.The Valencian outfit moved up to the premier-class with Ducati in 2010 and their initial association lasted two seasons. It resumed in 2016, when Aspar celebrated its best result so far in MotoGP, courtesy of a fourth place by Eugene Laverty in Argentina.So far this year Bautista has established himself as one of the leading Independent riders, repeating the team's fourth in Argentina, where Abraham qualified second on the grid.“We are very satisfied to have reached an agreement with the Aspar Team and to announce the continuation of our association with the Spanish team through the MotoGP World Championship of 2018," said Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti."The Aspar Team worked very well with Ducati in 2016 and also this year, with important results already for both riders. For that reason we are very happy to continue collaborating with Jorge Martínez next season.”