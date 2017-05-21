MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Vinales: Le Mans victory as special as my first

21 May 2017
New MotoGP World Championship leader Maverick Vinales hails stunning last-lap victory at Le Mans.
Vinales: Le Mans victory as special as my first
MotoGP France: Vinales: Le Mans victory as special as my first
Maverick Vinales said his dramatic victory at Le Mans rekindled memories of his maiden triumph in France in the 125cc class after he came out on top of a thrilling battle with Valentino Rossi.

Italian rider Rossi gifted Vinales the lead on a thrilling final lap after making a mistake on the brakes and then slid out at turn 11, leaving his team-mate clear to seal his third premier class success of 2017 and a milestone 500th GP win for Yamaha.

Vinales, who is now 23 points ahead of Rossi in the title standings and 17 ahead of Dani Pedrosa in second place, said: “I saw Valentino on the front and I said I had to plan really good for the last sector. In sector one and two I was just behind him and I knew I had to try to overtake.

“Valentino did a small mistake and I passed, and then I knew I was released on sector three. I was trying to do my best and doing my fastest lap at the end was really nice.

“When I saw he made a mistake I braked as late as I can and I took a lot of risks because I went with full pressure on the brakes and leaning a lot, but it was good for me because the bike had good grip on the front. I was waiting on the last lap because I knew Valentino didn't want to give up. When I crossed the line I felt so good and I was feeling like my first win in Le Mans in 125 and it was something really special.�

Vinales, who set his fastest lap on the final lap of the race, was unaware of Rossi's demise until he crossed the line.

“I didn't know that Valentino had crashed until I crossed the line and on the last lap I said OK, on the last corner he is going to try to overtake, so I was preparing myself for the attack. Anyway I was feeling great on the bike and I think I did my best sector three and four on the last lap and I am so pleased,� he said.

“I feel sorry for the riders that crashed in the race because never is it nice to crash and I had that feeling in Austin, and it is very bad. When I saw Marquez out, I said today is a race not to make any mistakes, finish on the podium and try to do my best. In that moment I closed a little bit the gas but then I saw Zarco and Valentino were pushing more and more, so then I tried to concentrate and do my best.�

Frenchman Johann Zarco clinched a dream runner-up finish on the Monster Tech 3 Yamaha machine and Vinales praised the MotoGP rookie afterwards, who had set a scorching pace on the opening laps on the satellite M1.

“On the first laps Johann was incredible and I was thinking his rear tyre was going to drop, but it never dropped. It was keeping a really good grip all the time and it was difficult to overtake because he was doing a really good sector two and three.

“For me it was difficult but finally I got the chance in corner one and I tried to pull. Anyway for 10 laps it was Zarco 0.3, Zarco 0.3 � I was not believing because I was doing mid-32s all the time on the pace and they were there all the time, Zarco and Valentino. After when I saw Valentino I said he wants to catch me and he did, and he overtook me, so I tried to prepare really good the last two laps and I gave my best.

“I was closing all the open points where he could overtake and I risked also a lot because I was pushing so much the front tyre. I'm so pleased to be here, to be leading again and it's so nice to recover this after two bad races.�

Vinales' victory was the 500th for Yamaha in grand prix racing.


