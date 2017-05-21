MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Zarco: Fans spurred me on like never before

21 May 2017
Johann Zarco toasts best MotoGP result yet as premier class rookie clinches brilliant runner-up finish in home Grand Prix at Le Mans.
MotoGP France: Zarco: Fans spurred me on like never before
Johann Zarco was spurred on by the fevered support of his home fans at Le Mans as the MotoGP rookie sealed his best premier class finish yet with a brilliant ride to second place.

The Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider was promoted to the runner-up spot after Valentino Rossi's dramatic final lap tumble, but Zarco fully deserved his place on the rostrum after a spirited performance on the satellite YZR-M1.

He led the race in the early stages before being passed first by eventual winner Maverick Vinales and later Rossi, crossing the line at the finish only 3.1 seconds behind the factory Yamaha rider.

“It was a good job done from Maverick because he took a victory and it's so good for Yamaha and for me – leading the race has been a nice thing,” Zarco said.

“From the first race, I feel good on the first corners and starting from the first row I took this opportunity again. When I was leading I had a quick flash from Qatar and I said, don't do a mistake! The conditions were better and it was easier to stay on the bike than Qatar.

“When he [Vinales] overtook me it was great because I saw he was so fast but I was able to stay with him and I think this has been the key for me for the podium because I took his pace, then we could go away.

“In the end Valentino was so strong and there was no many laps to go. I was happy with third place but when he started to fight with Maverick, I was thinking here in France it is a tight circuit and I was thinking something could happen, and something happened,” added Zarco.

“I'm just happy because there are so many fans here and there has been a positive energy because I have never been so strong like that. I'm learning and I enjoyed.”

Zarco used his softer option Michelin front and rear tyres to good effect at the beginning of the race and reported he still had good grip at the end of the 28-lap race.

“I used only the soft during the weekend and we wanted to go with the soft to keep this confidence. I'm lucky today because it was sunny and the race track was not as hot as we expect and it has been another key to keeping this pace today.”


