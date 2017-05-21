Puzzled Rossi goes down fighting

By Peter McLaren

Valentino Rossi was half-a-lap from his first MotoGP win of the season - but left Le Mans empty-handed after losing the lead, then falling within sight of the finish.The Italian superstar spent much of the race in a close third, behind factory Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales and Tech 3 Yamaha star Johann Zarco.Rossi finally made his move on home rookie Zarco - running the soft, rather than medium rear tyre - under braking for the first chicane with 6 laps to go. He then pounced on Vinales at the same corner to lead with three laps remaining.That ignited their first head-to-head duel and the young Spaniard kept the pressure on, diving under Rossi when the Italian ran wide at the slow Garage Vert double right-hander on the final lap.But Vinales hadn't escaped and The Doctor immediately zeroed back-in on the youngster, closing through the Chemin aux Boeufs chicane, then again under braking for Garage Bleu, the penultimate turn.Rossi was almost certainly ready for a last corner lunge, but never got that far - sliding off at the first apex of the Garage Bleu 'S'."It was a great shame, because for my team it was the best weekend of the season, where I was more competitive on the track, also in the wet, but especially in the race," Rossi said. "For sure, this could have been my best result of the season."It was very difficult because the pace was always very high, but at the end I felt comfortable on the bike, I had a good feeling, so I tried to attack. Unfortunately, on the last lap I made a mistake in turn 6 and I fell back a little, so Maverick could overtake me."I knew I had another chance, because we were very close and I tried to remain there, because in sector 4 I was good."Sincerely, what happened during the crash, we don't understand. Usually you have to pay attention to the front, but I lost the rear when I crashed. Anyway, I made a mistake, and it's like this."The accident marked Rossi's first DNF since last year's Japanese MotoGP and saw him drop from first to third in the 2017 world championship standings, 23 points from Vinales and six from Dani Pedrosa."It is a great shame to go back home with zero points. First of all, I'm very sorry for missing out on the probable victory and also for losing the lead in the championship, because I lost points," Rossi said."For me, it still has been a good weekend, I was strong. Now we have to start thinking about the next race track, I hope to ride there like I did this weekend. We hope to continue like this."Pedrosa's team-mate and reigning champion Marc Marquez also fell on Sunday and has slipped to fourth in the standings. Marquez has suffered two non-finishes out of the five rounds, with one DNF each for Vinales, Pedrosa and now Rossi.The next event is Rossi's home Italian round at Mugello.