MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Puzzled Rossi goes down fighting

21 May 2017
"Sincerely, what happened during the crash, we don't understand" – Valentino Rossi.
Puzzled Rossi goes down fighting
MotoGP France: Puzzled Rossi goes down fighting
Valentino Rossi was half-a-lap from his first MotoGP win of the season - but left Le Mans empty-handed after losing the lead, then falling within sight of the finish.

The Italian superstar spent much of the race in a close third, behind factory Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales and Tech 3 Yamaha star Johann Zarco.

Rossi finally made his move on home rookie Zarco - running the soft, rather than medium rear tyre - under braking for the first chicane with 6 laps to go. He then pounced on Vinales at the same corner to lead with three laps remaining.

That ignited their first head-to-head duel and the young Spaniard kept the pressure on, diving under Rossi when the Italian ran wide at the slow Garage Vert double right-hander on the final lap.


But Vinales hadn't escaped and The Doctor immediately zeroed back-in on the youngster, closing through the Chemin aux Boeufs chicane, then again under braking for Garage Bleu, the penultimate turn.

Rossi was almost certainly ready for a last corner lunge, but never got that far - sliding off at the first apex of the Garage Bleu 'S'.

"It was a great shame, because for my team it was the best weekend of the season, where I was more competitive on the track, also in the wet, but especially in the race," Rossi said. "For sure, this could have been my best result of the season.

"It was very difficult because the pace was always very high, but at the end I felt comfortable on the bike, I had a good feeling, so I tried to attack. Unfortunately, on the last lap I made a mistake in turn 6 and I fell back a little, so Maverick could overtake me.

"I knew I had another chance, because we were very close and I tried to remain there, because in sector 4 I was good.

"Sincerely, what happened during the crash, we don't understand. Usually you have to pay attention to the front, but I lost the rear when I crashed. Anyway, I made a mistake, and it's like this."


The accident marked Rossi's first DNF since last year's Japanese MotoGP and saw him drop from first to third in the 2017 world championship standings, 23 points from Vinales and six from Dani Pedrosa.

"It is a great shame to go back home with zero points. First of all, I'm very sorry for missing out on the probable victory and also for losing the lead in the championship, because I lost points," Rossi said.

"For me, it still has been a good weekend, I was strong. Now we have to start thinking about the next race track, I hope to ride there like I did this weekend. We hope to continue like this."

Pedrosa's team-mate and reigning champion Marc Marquez also fell on Sunday and has slipped to fourth in the standings. Marquez has suffered two non-finishes out of the five rounds, with one DNF each for Vinales, Pedrosa and now Rossi.

The next event is Rossi's home Italian round at Mugello.

By Peter McLaren




Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



MotoGP's most farcical races! by Crash_net

Tagged as: Yamaha , Valentino Rossi
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, Poncharal, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, Gibernau French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Crowds, French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Rossi, Zarco, Vinales French MotoGP Race 2017
Rossi, Zarco, Vinales French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, French MotoGP Race 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 