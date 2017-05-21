Marquez: I tried to be careful, but…

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez suffered his second DNF of 2017 when he crashed out of Sunday's French round at Le Mans.The Repsol Honda rider was coming under pressure for fourth from team-mate Dani Pedrosa when lost the front under braking for the first chicane.It was the third-time Marquez had fallen in that area of the track this weekend, but by far the quickest, his previous spills being at the apex of the turn."Of course today wasn't the best for us. It's a shame as I was really focused on trying to finish the race. Since yesterday, I haven't felt totally comfortable with the front and it seems like the first sector of the track wasn't 'my' sector this weekend!" he smiled."I knew what my pace was and that the Yamaha riders were stronger today, but my target was to fight for four or fifth place and just be competitive until the end. I tried to be careful but then for some reason I lost the front very quickly. I didn't expect this mistake but the good thing is that we're not very far back, only 27 off the lead."I hope that I'll have more confidence in the front with the new [stiffer] tyre Michelin is bringing [from the next race at Mugello]. We have to work hard and try to recover but I look forward to doing better in the next races.”The accident means Marquez has dropped from third to fourth in the world championship and now trails Sunday's winner and new leader Maverick Vinales by 27-points, over one race win.Pedrosa went on to claim third place when Valentino Rossi crashed out on the final lap.