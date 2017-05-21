MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Marquez: 'I tried to be careful, but…'

21 May 2017
"I tried to be careful, but then for some reason I lost the front very quickly" - Marc Marquez.
Marquez: I tried to be careful, but…
MotoGP France: Marquez: 'I tried to be careful, but…'
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez suffered his second DNF of 2017 when he crashed out of Sunday's French round at Le Mans.

The Repsol Honda rider was coming under pressure for fourth from team-mate Dani Pedrosa when lost the front under braking for the first chicane.

It was the third-time Marquez had fallen in that area of the track this weekend, but by far the quickest, his previous spills being at the apex of the turn.

"Of course today wasn't the best for us. It's a shame as I was really focused on trying to finish the race. Since yesterday, I haven't felt totally comfortable with the front and it seems like the first sector of the track wasn't 'my' sector this weekend!" he smiled.

"I knew what my pace was and that the Yamaha riders were stronger today, but my target was to fight for four or fifth place and just be competitive until the end. I tried to be careful but then for some reason I lost the front very quickly. I didn't expect this mistake but the good thing is that we're not very far back, only 27 off the lead.


"I hope that I'll have more confidence in the front with the new [stiffer] tyre Michelin is bringing [from the next race at Mugello]. We have to work hard and try to recover but I look forward to doing better in the next races.”

The accident means Marquez has dropped from third to fourth in the world championship and now trails Sunday's winner and new leader Maverick Vinales by 27-points, over one race win.

Pedrosa went on to claim third place when Valentino Rossi crashed out on the final lap.


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



MotoGP's most farcical races! by Crash_net


Tagged as: Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Marquez crash, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, Poncharal, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, Gibernau French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Zarco, French MotoGP Race 2017
Crowds, French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP Race 2017
Pedrosa, French MotoGP Race 2017
Rossi, Zarco, Vinales French MotoGP Race 2017
Rossi, Zarco, Vinales French MotoGP Race 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP Race 2017
Rabat, French MotoGP Race 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 