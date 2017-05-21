Sylvain Guintoli keeps Suzuki seat for Mugello

Suzuki has confirmed that Sylvain Guintoli will continue to replace the injured Alex Rins next time out at the Italian MotoGP.The Frenchman, who usually races for Suzuki in BSB, scored the final point during his first MotoGP race since 2011, in front of his home fans at Le Mans on Sunday.Team regular Andrea Iannone was tenth, 18s ahead of Guintoli during what proved to be a difficult event for the GSX-RR.“It's a nice feeling to score a point in my home race. We didn't have too much dry time to work here, and at the end I think we did a good job under the circumstances," Guintoli said."I really enjoyed riding the GSX-RR around the Le Mans circuit. The public was fantastic. I ended the race not too far off of Andrea, which is a positive thing. My goal was to end within one minute from the winner and I almost achieved it."We have to continue working and adapting to the MotoGP riding style, but I really liked working with this team and also racing the Suzuki machine in Le Mans. It's like a dream come true for me.”“Sylvain had a positive debut," declared team manager Davide Brivio. "Also for him, the conditions weren't very friendly since he could only complete one dry session before the race, but he will continue to race with us in Mugello, so I believe that this experience will pay off in the near future.”With Catalunya just one week after Mugello, Guintoli may yet get a third ride on the GSX-RR, depending on the condition of Rins' wrist.