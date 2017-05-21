Pedrosa: I had a restless night, but it was worth it!

Dani Pedrosa admits he had a restless night on Saturday as he plotted his way through the first chicane at Le Mans after qualifying back on the fifth row of the grid.The Repsol Honda rider failed to progress from Q1 and started the race from 13th position, but Pedrosa put together a superb first lap and battled his way through the race, finishing strongly to take the final place on the podium after Valentino Rossi slid out on the last lap.It was an excellent performance by Jerez winner Pedrosa, who has now moved into second place in the world championship standings, 17 points behind Le Mans winner Maverick Vinales.“It was truly a hard situation before the start because I was thinking all night long, how I can make it through the first chicane because this chicane is so tight. When you are so far back it is so easy to touch somebody or somebody touch you and make a mistake,� he said.“That chicane, the race stretches so much, that it is still difficult to make ground later even if you are fast. I knew I had a good pace from yesterday so this gave me confidence but at the same time I knew I had to get through somehow. I was really focused on that point and I could make a nice and clean chicane.“The start was nice also and a little later in the lap I could overtake more riders. I'm happy because at the end of the first lap I wasn't that back of the pace of the front group as I expected to be, then I just focused on the pace.�Pedrosa found it difficult to force his way past Andrea Dovizioso and British rider Cal Crutchlow as they battled for fifth place. The Spaniard actually made contact with Crutchlow's LCR Honda when he made his pass at turn 6 and later said it wasn't his intention to collide with his fellow Honda rider.“It was a little tough when I was behind Dovizioso because he was riding well and also his performance out of the corner was good and his braking performance also was good, so there was not much room to make a pass on him,� Pedrosa said.“A little laps later I could make the pass and also the battle with Cal was on the limit because I saw the opening when he made a little mistake and I went through on the inside of the turn and leaning on the right side, I couldn't really see him any more. Then in that moment he closed the door, covering his line, and then we hit together but fortunately nobody crashed and it wasn't my intention to touch him.“After that I could get some ground on Marc, recovering little by little and keeping my pace, so finally the last laps I struggled more and had some chatter on the front � I don't know exactly why,� he added.“I was there in fourth position and couldn't really gain any ground because the Yamahas started to be faster at the end, fighting for the victory. It was a nice gift at the end from Valentino, which is a nice feeling to be in the podium today after starting 13th.�Pedrosa admits the result came as a relief after a tough qualifying on Saturday but with the RCV improving all the time, he is now ready to move forward with renewed optimism as Mugello in Italy looms next on the calendar.“A big relief today when I get through the first chicane and I say, 'this is nice�. It was a super job today and I want to congratulate the team because it wasn't easy all the weekend struggling a little bit with the situation and I couldn't really manage good enough to get to the qualifying.“To get on the podium and a good position in the championship is a good feeling and the feeling with the bike is improving little by little and we just hope to continue in this line.�