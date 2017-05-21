MotoGP »

MotoGP France: MotoGP Fan TV: Lorenzo vs Miller was handbags at dawn!

21 May 2017
Crash.net heads back down to The Bike Shed in London to soak up the atmosphere with the fans for the French MotoGP.
MotoGP Fan TV: Lorenzo vs Miller was handbags at dawn!
MotoGP France: MotoGP Fan TV: Lorenzo vs Miller was handbags at dawn!
Crash.net heads back down to The Bike Shed in London to soak up the atmosphere with the fans for the French MotoGP.

With Maverick Vinales clinching a dramatic victory at Le Mans and with it the MotoGP world championship lead, Valentino Rossi has slipped to third behind Dani Pedrosa after his last-lap fall.

We caught up with fan Pete Taylor at The Bike Shed to get his reaction on the race and predictions for the 2017 season.


French MotoGP: Lorenzo vs Miller was handbags... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Lorenzo , Dani Pedrosa , Valentino Rossi , Miller , 2017 , Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lorenzo, Miller French MotoGP Race 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017
Girls, French MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 