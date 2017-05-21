Crutchlow shrugs off Pedrosa move – “That’s racing”

By Neil Morrison

In the wake of scoring his third top five finish in five races, Cal Crutchlow refused to make anything out of a tough Dani Pedrosa pass that cost him two positions, and instead shrugged it off as a racing incident.Fending off an inspired Pedrosa and Andrea Dovizioso at the start of lap eleven, Crutchlow was sitting fifth when he ran wide at the downhill La Chapelle hairpin. Seeing the front four escaping, the Repsol Honda rider barged through, forcing Crutchlow wide.But Crutchlow defended Pedrosa, explaining the Spaniard was hanging off the bike on its inside that he wouldn't have seen the LCR man, and posed a mock warning: “We'll have to see in the next races what happens,” he joked.“As I've said, that's racing. I have no hard feelings at all, and to be honest he probably couldn't see me because he was hanging off the bike on the inside. And I did run wide.“I was wide, my corner speed was slow and I was wide because of the front tyre. If I hit him with that impact, he'd have been on the floor because he is so light, so we'll have to see in the next races what happens!"Crutchlow was the only rider to choose Michelin's harder front tyre option, while Marc Marquez – a similar late braker – went with the medium. Considering the result, the Englishman believed he made the correct decision.“It was okay, I was happy enough," he said after finishing fifth, 13s back of race winner Maverick Viñales. "I think I made the right choice with the front tyre, I think there was positives and negatives to both. I finished the race and Marc didn't with the medium.“Historically, if me and Marc choose the same tyre it's better for us. He believes he still chose the right front tyre, but he didn't finish the race. But commenting on my race, I was happy enough. I was really struggling to turn the bike with the harder front tyre, whereas with the medium I wouldn't have been.“I let Dani through, because I couldn't turn, and the Dovi came through, and then it was a difficult race. Ten laps to go I thought I could come back and really make a charge, but I got to Dovi and his pace was really slow. And then I passed him and he somehow managed to follow me.“But, I know when they are in the slipstream, they gain so much time, so, so much time. He was losing in front of me six tenths a lap, and when he was following me he was gaining them six tenths back because he just stayed in the slipstream.“And then he pressed the switch in the end to give him the rocket and he blasted me in the back straight, and that was it – goodnight Vienna. But, no, I'm happy to finish. The aim this weekend was to finish in the top six and we finished fifth. If I really needed to have push more I probably could have, but I thought I needed to finish this week.”While he suffered non-scores at Qatar and Jerez, Crutchlow has nonetheless been in contention for the top five throughout 2017, and he praised Honda for putting together a competitive package at Le Mans, one of the factory's less favoured tracks in recent years.“You have to give credit to Honda, because I think the did a good job at a really difficult circuit for us. I think we really limited our losses, and we had some small things that we improved over the weekend.“My bike over the last 12 laps felt good. I was disappointed, as I said, not to beat Dovi, but I was also very pleased to finish the race after the last race where I didn't finish out of an easy podium.“All credit to the guys on the podium. Dani's riding incredible at the moment, and [Johann] Zarco was incredible all weekend, you've got to take your hat off to him. And Viñales, I didn't think Viñales was going to run away.“I didn't think they'd go, because at one point they were not far in front of me, but then I got held up by Dovi again. Dovi let me past; he was trying to get me to come past three corners earlier, he looked over his shoulder twice. He knew if he just followed me he could use the rocket later on in the race.”