Miller: I felt my life flash before my eyes

By Neil Morrison

After understandably cancelling his media debrief on Saturday, following a terrifying practice fall at the French MotoGP, Jack Miller said his life had flashed before his eyes when describing the incident after Sunday's Le Mans race - and feels a small stretch of grass between track and barrier saved his life.“I'm not a religious sort of person,” said the candid Australian, after a gritty eighth place finish. “But I think there was definitely some help from an outside source.”Miller thankfully only sustained minor injuries when considering the scale of the incident. A swollen right hand and heavy bruising to both legs and his rear end impacted his performance on Sunday, but a resolute showing saw him earn a hard fought top ten finish.“I think there was definitely help from somebody else there," said Miller. "Whoever put that mound of dirt, little grass strip between the pitlane and track was a good bloke, he saved my life.“I'm not a religious sort of person but I think there was definitely some help from an outside source there. The grass saved me, I was heading for the wall pretty much straight on and when I hit the grass, I locked up basically the rear, it kicked the back end of the bike that way and I was able to have a little bit of time to slow myself down before I could jump ship.“If I jumped ship while I was doing 170-180 at the time, then I wouldn't have stopped before the wall. I was able to lose maybe another 10kmh before I bailed.“We're motorcycle riders, we're thick, of course if you think about it. I know, I've had plenty of people comment about me. I didn't see the crash until I was back in the box I was definitely pretty f**king pale that's for sure, watching it, my eyes were definitely wide open. I felt my life flash before my eyes, let's put it that way. That's as close as you get.”The 22-year old's Sunday showing was commendable when considering his weekend. Along with suffering the fall, Miller was the subject of some stern comments from Jorge Lorenzo, who said he's “one of the least conscious riders on the grid.”Having started the 28-lap slog well, Miller soon found the feeling with his swollen right hand deteriorating, and fell down the order. However, retirements for Scott Redding, Danilo Petrucci and Aleix Espargaro handed him a fighting eighth place.“My hand is completely f**ked, my ass and my legs on both sides are not the best,” said Miller. “My knee of this side is about this much bigger than the other one. It's a lot of everywhere as you can imagine with the tumble like that whole body is quite damaged but quite lightly damaged considering the amount of impact that it took yesterday.“I sort of knew that I was going to fade in the end there, I was surprised with my pace at the start but also throughout the race, I think 18 laps into the race, I did my best lap time and started pulling into the back of Jorge.“Then I started having a couple of moments, I used the soft front and rear just because I wasn't able to put the pressure on the harder tyre but I think we made the smart choice tyre wise. At the end of the race, after 26, they started washing away on me.“Aleix came past, it equaled up and I was able to keep that position, 15 something seconds to the next one. Last three laps, I cruised, in my hand there was just that much pins and needles and I was just hanging off.“I knew that if I pushed in the first half of the race I really did, even more than te first three quarters of the race, I knew I would be able to get a big enough margin for that last back bit of the group to come into it, so I was pretty happy with the race strategy but also we got lucky today with a lot of bikes breaking down.”