Dovi rues lack of speed, satisfied with fourth

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso was left to rue a lack of speed at Le Mans, even if the Italian rider was satisfied with his final position of fourth.Dovizioso finished as the top Ducati ahead of Cal Crutchlow, with team-mate Jorge Lorenzo in sixth on the second of the factory GP17 machines.“We are happy about the position at the end of the race, but we can't be too happy about the speed we have and the riders who crashed. So we expected to be a little bit closer, but our speed wasn't good enough to really fight with the top,” Dovizioso said.“Until the middle of the race, I was quite close to the lead, but at that time, I was pushing 100%, maybe more, and that's why I had to slow down at three-quarters of race distance, because I lose a little bit of power in the right hand, because I was trying to do that lap time, but it wasn't our speed, unfortunately. So I had to slow down a little bit and push again at the end, to try to overtake again Cal.“And the lap time at the end, it wasn't bad, our speed it wasn't very far off, but not close enough to really fight. So we can't be really happy about that.”Dovizioso was losing out to the Yamaha riders in acceleration from the slower corners and also had some issues with rear grip.“Yes, it was the same as yesterday. I was losing in acceleration from the slow corners a little bit, and in two corners, it was quite strange in the rear grip, because in all the track, normally the grip, it wasn't at the limit, but in those two corners there was a big limit, and I lost too much.“And in this track, if you lose too much in a small point, it's very difficult to recover in another place. The track is very narrow, very tight, and everybody has a lot of wheelie, so that's why it was very difficult for me. But at the end, fourth is not bad.”Dovizioso admits he is not yet in a position to find the right balance with the GP17 to allow him to fight at the front every weekend.“The position is good, but the speed is not. Most of the time, especially in our position, the speed is more important than the position. Because still, we are trying to find the balance to fight every weekend,” he said.“At the moment, we are not in that situation, so it's more important to be faster, maybe also fifth, but to be three seconds from the front.”He also feels the option may have existed to run the softer compound Michelin tyre, which Johann Zarco used to good effect on the Tech 3 Yamaha.“Yes, a little bit [tyre gamble]. Also because Zarco confirmed that there was a possibility to race with the soft, and especially in the two places where I lose a lot, maybe the limit was my grip, and I was able to use the soft. But the comparison is with Yamaha and the guy who won, so that is the reality.“OK, maybe we can be a little bit better with the soft, maybe. But what we needed is the speed. So the comparison with the two Yamahas is like this.”