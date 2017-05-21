MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Best KTM result yet but Espargaro 'not happy'

21 May 2017
Pol Espargaro finished 12th to secure KTM's best MotoGP result to date but felt an even better result was possible at Le Mans.
MotoGP France: Best KTM result yet but Espargaro 'not happy'
Pol Espargaro earned the Red Bull KTM team's best MotoGP result so far with a strong ride to 12th place at Le Mans in France.

Espargaro and Bradley Smith excelled during qualifying as they secured eighth and 10th place on the grid and both riders impressed again the race, with Smith coming home behind his team-mate in 13th place on the RC16.

Espargaro, though, was disappointed with his position and felt there was greater potential for a stronger result.

“We didn't make the race we should today so I'm not happy because I thought we could've done a bit better. This time it was my fault as I wasn't at 100% physically and after 15 laps I was starting to feel a little bit weak so I lost a little bit of time every lap,” he said.

“It's a shame but I am sorry for the team as we are making big improvements, the bike is getting better and better but still we need to show it and I was not able today so I will try harder at the next race.”

