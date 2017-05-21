Vinales: I'm ready for Rossi at Mugello

Le Mans race winner Maverick Vinales says he is ready for another battle with Valentino Rossi at Mugello.The Movistar Yamaha team-mates slugged it out in a thrilling race in France, with Rossi dramatically sliding out on the final lap as he chased Vinales after gifting the 22-year-old the lead following a mistake on the brakes.Rossi will be cheered on by his passionate home fans as Mugello hosts round six of the MotoGP World Championship on June 4, but Vinales is confident he will be able to take the fight to the nine-time world champion.“I know Mugello will be really difficult because Valentino is really special there, but it is one track where for my riding style it feels really good and it looks like it is good for the Yamaha,” he said.“I don't want to create any expectation because I was feeling also really good in Jerez but it was not so good. I know we have a really good bike because it is so stable and keeps a really good grip on the rear, so we have to take profit of that and work hard in Mugello and try and do our best.“It will be nice to have more battles like that, a good show, good rides on the bike – I just hope I can win. It's very important to take the victory when you battle but I know Valentino is very good in that and for sure he isn't going to give up. He is going to push more in Mugello but we can be strong. We have to think a lot on the bike and try to give our best.”Vinales admitted afterwards that he was pushing on the limit as he fought for the win with Rossi but says it was important to seize the opportunity of another victory.“When it was two laps to go, I think you have to take the victory, you cannot leave any chance and you have to push over the limit the bike and the way I did the first corner was in the qualifying. I just closed my eyes and went to the first corner, like I did in the qualifying.“I was riding 110 per-cent but Valentino was quite impressive and he had so much confidence in the front and was doing a really good sector two. Entering the last lap I said now is the moment, you have to push and I did it.“Today was a really important race, more for the championship because we take a lot of points. It was very important to take the chance of a victory but I think our most important victory this season was Qatar because we had a lot of pressure but we did it,” Vinales added.“We have to be really happy because today was a difficult day but we took it and we have to prepare really good for the last laps because you can always have a battle. My team did a really good job and they tried to make a bike to brake really hard and that's where I was winning all the time, so I'm really happy for that.”The new world championship leader says his M1 is the same bike he used in morning warm-up at Jerez, and highlighted vastly improved front-end grip as the biggest difference in the overall performance of the Yamaha in the two races in Spain and France.“I can tell that the bike is really similar to the test and it is the same bike that we used in the Jerez warm-up. Honestly, the rear grip was quite similar to Jerez and we had really good rear grip but the front was totally different and today I had a really good feeling from the beginning until the end.“I feel I was on the limit but it gives a good grip all the race and to make this pace was not easy, so I think it changed a lot but it is the same feeling as in Argentina and Qatar. We have to continue like that because we are doing a good job all the time with the set-up and that is very positive.”Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa has climbed to second place in the championship, 17 points behind, and Vinales says his fellow Spaniard is a definite contender for the title.“He did a really good job and already in FP4 when we were doing some laps together he was really strong and as we saw in Jerez, he is also a rider who can win the championship so we have to take care and if we have to fight one day it will be nice.”