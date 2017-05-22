MotoGP Fan TV: Freddie Spencer: Marquez may continue to struggle

MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Freddie Spencer: Marquez may continue to struggle

22 May 2017
Crash.net heads back down to The Bike Shed in London to soak up the atmosphere with Freddie Spencer for the French MotoGP.
With Maverick Vinales clinching a dramatic victory at Le Mans and with it the MotoGP world championship lead, Valentino Rossi has slipped to third behind Dani Pedrosa after his last-lap fall.

We caught up with three-time world champion Freddie Spencer at The Bike Shed to get his reaction on the race and predictions for the 2017 season.

Spencer reflects on the agonising last-lap fall by Rossi, why nobody should be surprised by the rise of rookie Zarco and an emotional message wishing Nicky Hayden a speedy recovery from his bicycle accident.


