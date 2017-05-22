Statement from Tommy Hayden

Tommy Hayden has issued the following message following the death of his brother, 2006 MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden:“On behalf of the whole Hayden family and Nicky's fiancée Jackie I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support - it has been a great comfort to us all knowing that Nicky has touched so many people's lives in such a positive way.“Although this is obviously a sad time, we would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest - riding a motorcycle. He dreamed as a kid of being a pro rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport in becoming World Champion. We are all so proud of that.“Apart from these 'public' memories, we will also have many great and happy memories of Nicky at home in Kentucky, in the heart of the family. We will all miss him terribly.“It is also important for us to thank all the hospital staff for their incredible support - they have been very kind. With the further support of the authorities in the coming days we hope to have Nicky home soon.”