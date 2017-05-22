MotoGP »

Tributes to Nicky Hayden

22 May 2017
These are just some of the tributes being paid to former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden from throughout the motorsport world, following his tragic death, due to injuries sustained in a bicycle training accident last Wednesday...
Tributes to Nicky Hayden
Tributes to Nicky Hayden














😭😭😭😭 #69

A post shared by lorisbaz (@lorisbaz) on



Can't believe... The most easy and good guy i ever meet on a paddock in my life! Love u Nicky! RIP #69 ❤

A post shared by Aleix Espargaro (@aleixespargaro) on











Indianapolis Motor Speedway
"Everyone at IMS mourns the loss of our friend Nicky Hayden," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "When you met Nicky, you immediately felt you had known him for years. His humility and sincerity always made genuine connections with everyone, as he truly was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet in racing. Nicky was a tireless ambassador for MotoGP at the Speedway and a passionate supporter of all events at IMS.

"When MotoGP first came to IMS in 2008, we soon learned family and his beloved Owensboro meant everything to Nicky. We offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to his parents, Rose and Earl; his fiancée, Jackie; his brothers, Tommy and Roger; his sisters, Jenny and Kathleen; and to all his friends, teammates and legions of fans around the world. He will always be remembered fondly at IMS."

McLaren Honda F1 Team
All at McLaren are saddened to hear of the passing of 2006 MotoGP champion, Nicky Hayden.

Zak Brown (McLaren Technology Group Executive Director) said:

“On behalf of all at McLaren, I want to extend our deepest sympathy and most profound condolences to the family and many friends of Nicky Hayden, who we are extremely saddened to hear has succumbed to his injuries.

“The global motorsport community is just that – a community – and we support one another in times of trouble. So, although McLaren has never been involved in motorcycle racing, we recognise fellow braves. And that, indubitably, is what Nicky Hayden was: a brave, fast, brilliant rider; a champion in 2006; but, more important, a truly great guy, admired and respected by everyone who knew him.

“May he rest in peace.”

Tagged as: hayden
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Hayden, Marquez, Australian MotoGP 2016
`Go Nicky` Hayden sign on starting grid, French MotoGP 2017
`Stay Strong Nicky` Hayden sticker on Marquez`s bike, French MotoGP 2017
`Stay Strong Nicky` Hayden sticker on Marquez`s bike, French MotoGP 2017
`Stay Strong Nicky` Hayden sticker on Marquez`s bike, French MotoGP 2017
`Stay Strong Nicky` Hayden sticker on Pedrosa`s bike, French MotoGP 2017
Sasaki with Hayden`s number, French Moto3 2017
Miller with Hayden`s number on his helmet, French MotoGP 2017
Miller with Hayden`s number on his helmet, French MotoGP 2017
Miller with Hayden`s number on his helmet, French MotoGP 2017
`Thinking of you Nicky` Hayden sign, French MotoGP 2017
Hayden after crash, Australian MotoGP 2016
Hayden, Australian MotoGP 2016
Hayden, Miller Australian MotoGP 2016
Bradl, Hayden, Australian MotoGP 2016
Hayden, Australian MotoGP 2016
Hayden, Redding Australian MotoGP 2016
Hayden, Redding Australian MotoGP 2016

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 