Tributes to Nicky Hayden

Destrozado tras la noticia. Nunca te olvidaremos! / I'm shattered after the news. We will never forget you! #DEPNickyHayden #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/qF5wNnFM6o — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 22, 2017



Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 pic.twitter.com/ML35Qm7f1g — Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 22, 2017



So sad. I can't believe how life can be so cruel. All my condolence to Nicky's family and friends. #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/CQYg6v8FxT — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) May 22, 2017



Every motorcycle racer and fan around the world should and probably does look up to this guy. I did, and still do. The best professional I have ever had the pleasure to meet, share a track with and be a friend of. RIP @nicky_hayden. Our thoughts are with Jackie and the whole Hayden family A post shared by Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) on May 22, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Just heart breaking. Nicky was more than just a true hero in my eyes. I send my love from deep inside my heart. R.I.P Kentucky Kid #69💐❤️ — ReddingPower (@Reddingpower) May 22, 2017



😭😭😭😭 #69 A post shared by lorisbaz (@lorisbaz) on May 22, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Can't believe... The most easy and good guy i ever meet on a paddock in my life! Love u Nicky! RIP #69 ❤ A post shared by Aleix Espargaro (@aleixespargaro) on May 22, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Hard day for the motorcycles family... R.I.P. NICKY HAYDEN😢😢😢

Dia duro para la familia del motociclismo...D.E.P. NICKY HAYDEN😢😢😢 — Alvaro Bautista Arce (@19Bautista) May 22, 2017



Fue un orgullo compartir pista con Nicky Hayden, un ejemplo para todos. DEP An example for everyone, proud of sharing track with you. pic.twitter.com/T1bUrnWqW2 — Tito Rabat (@TitoRabat) May 22, 2017



Thankful for the time that I was privileged to know you! #RIPNickyHayden #Legend Pray for his family during this time🙏 We'll miss you mate! pic.twitter.com/oV40J7ykTE — Casey Stoner (@Official_CS27) May 22, 2017



"Everyone at IMS mourns the loss of our friend Nicky Hayden," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "When you met Nicky, you immediately felt you had known him for years. His humility and sincerity always made genuine connections with everyone, as he truly was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet in racing. Nicky was a tireless ambassador for MotoGP at the Speedway and a passionate supporter of all events at IMS."When MotoGP first came to IMS in 2008, we soon learned family and his beloved Owensboro meant everything to Nicky. We offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to his parents, Rose and Earl; his fiancée, Jackie; his brothers, Tommy and Roger; his sisters, Jenny and Kathleen; and to all his friends, teammates and legions of fans around the world. He will always be remembered fondly at IMS."All at McLaren are saddened to hear of the passing of 2006 MotoGP champion, Nicky Hayden.Zak Brown (McLaren Technology Group Executive Director) said:“On behalf of all at McLaren, I want to extend our deepest sympathy and most profound condolences to the family and many friends of Nicky Hayden, who we are extremely saddened to hear has succumbed to his injuries.“The global motorsport community is just that – a community – and we support one another in times of trouble. So, although McLaren has never been involved in motorcycle racing, we recognise fellow braves. And that, indubitably, is what Nicky Hayden was: a brave, fast, brilliant rider; a champion in 2006; but, more important, a truly great guy, admired and respected by everyone who knew him.“May he rest in peace.”