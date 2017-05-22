Tributes to Nicky Hayden

😭😭😭😭 #69
A post shared by lorisbaz (@lorisbaz) on
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
"Everyone at IMS mourns the loss of our friend Nicky Hayden," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "When you met Nicky, you immediately felt you had known him for years. His humility and sincerity always made genuine connections with everyone, as he truly was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet in racing. Nicky was a tireless ambassador for MotoGP at the Speedway and a passionate supporter of all events at IMS.
"When MotoGP first came to IMS in 2008, we soon learned family and his beloved Owensboro meant everything to Nicky. We offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to his parents, Rose and Earl; his fiancée, Jackie; his brothers, Tommy and Roger; his sisters, Jenny and Kathleen; and to all his friends, teammates and legions of fans around the world. He will always be remembered fondly at IMS."
McLaren Honda F1 Team
All at McLaren are saddened to hear of the passing of 2006 MotoGP champion, Nicky Hayden.
Zak Brown (McLaren Technology Group Executive Director) said:
“On behalf of all at McLaren, I want to extend our deepest sympathy and most profound condolences to the family and many friends of Nicky Hayden, who we are extremely saddened to hear has succumbed to his injuries.
“The global motorsport community is just that – a community – and we support one another in times of trouble. So, although McLaren has never been involved in motorcycle racing, we recognise fellow braves. And that, indubitably, is what Nicky Hayden was: a brave, fast, brilliant rider; a champion in 2006; but, more important, a truly great guy, admired and respected by everyone who knew him.
“May he rest in peace.”