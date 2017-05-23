Wayne Rainey, MotoAmerica mourn loss of Nicky Hayden

'MotoAmerica would like to express its deepest sympathies to the Hayden family following the tragic passing of Nicky Hayden this morning.'It goes without saying that Nicky was America's biggest road racing icon of his generation, accomplishing the sport's highest levels of achievement. We were privileged to watch him hone his talents on dirt tracks across the country before his next step of becoming an AMA Supersport Champion and then the youngest AMA Superbike Champion in history.'In 2005, we watched him win his first MotoGP at Laguna Seca and a year later he won the U.S. Grand Prix again, this time en route to winning the World Championship after a battle to the final round with Valentino Rossi.'Hayden's and his family's contributions to the sport of motorcycle racing, particularly in the U.S., will forever be remembered and cherished. Nicky and the Hayden family will always hold a special place in the hearts of racing fans around the world and MotoAmerica will honor his legacy throughout the 2017 season.“I've known Nicky and his family since they started taking road racing seriously,” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey said. “His natural dirt tracking talent made his transition to road racing seamless. Nicky worked hard, but his passion and desire to be the best was as strong as his work ethic."Being crowned MotoGP World Champion in 2006 was the reward for years of hard work. I believe Nicky loved the challenge and it's what he was born to do. What really stands out for me was his character and the way he treated others with respect and kindness. I am very sad and Nicky will be missed by all of us.”'Nicky Hayden is survived by parents Earl and Rose, fiancé Jackie Marin, brothers and sisters, Tommy, Roger, Jenny and Kathleen, and nieces and nephew.'