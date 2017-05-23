MotoGP »

Honda President sends message to Hayden family

23 May 2017
“Hayden's magnetic personality an inspiration to many fans.”
Honda President Takahiro Hachigo has led a tribute from the Japanese manufacturer to Nicky Hayden's family for his 'immeasurable contribution as a Honda rider' and has passed on his deepest sympathy after the 35-year-old passed away.

The President, CEO and Representative Director of Honda Motor Company, says the news of Hayden's death came as shocking and saddening and the whole company has sent its condolences to Hayden's family.

Hayden, who won the 2006 MotoGP world championship for Honda and was racing for Red Bull Honda in World Superbikes this season, was involved in an incident while cycling in Rimini just days after the fifth round of the season at Imola.

Nicky was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. Once his condition was stabilised, he was transferred to Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, but despite the exhaustive efforts at the hospital's intensive care unit, he passed away at the age of 35 at 7:09 pm local time on 22nd May.

Message from Honda President Hachigo:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Nicky Hayden passing away. Nicky was a successful road racing rider from early in his life, and has contributed greatly to Honda's motorcycle racing activities, with achievements such as winning the MotoGP title as a Honda factory rider in 2006. His aggressive riding style and cheerful and magnetic personality was an inspiration to many fans. Honda appreciates Nicky's immeasurable contribution as a Honda rider, and expresses its deepest condolences to Nicky's family and friends.”

The Honda statement continued:

“A native of Kentucky in the U.S., Nicky Hayden was born into a motorsports-talented family, and his familiarity with racing from early in his life led him to win the AMA Supersports class (600cc) championship in 1999. In 2002, he became the youngest champion in the AMA Superbike class. In 2003, Nicky debuted in the world premier MotoGP class with Honda's factory team, the Repsol Honda Team.

In 2006 after a fierce battle raging on until the last round, he clinched the riders' championship. Since 2016, Nicky has been racing in the FIM World Superbike Championship, finishing 5th overall in his first year in the series. In the same year, Nicky also participated in the 2016 Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race from MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO. Nicky would have continued to take advantage of his ample experience and continued his successful career in the years to come.”

