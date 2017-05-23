MotoGP »

VIDEO: MotoGP riders tackle new Catalunya chicane

23 May 2017
New Catalunya chicane gets first MotoGP laps during private test.
VIDEO: MotoGP riders tackle new Catalunya chicane
VIDEO: MotoGP riders tackle new Catalunya chicane
This video shows MotoGP riders getting their first taste of the re-designed chicane at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Following Luis Salom's fatal practice accident in Moto2 last year, MotoGP switched away from the fast, right-hand penultimate turn and adopted the F1 chicane, plus the alternative Turn 10 section.

A modified version of the chicane was then created for MotoGP over the winter.

The new chicane is further away from the final corner (see map below), creating a slow right-left-right sequence.


New Chicane at Catalunya MotoGP test by Crash_net


The teams present for this week's private test are: Ducati (Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso, plus Casey Stoner and Michele Pirro), Repsol Honda (Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa), LCR Honda (Cal Crutchlow), Marc VDS Honda (Tito Rabat), Aprilia (Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes), Avintia Ducati (Loris Baz and Hector Barbera) and Aspar Ducati(Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham).

Jack Miller has gone for scans on his injured hand from Le Mans, while Stoner and Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa are not expected to test until Wednesday.

The Catalunya race weekend takes place from June 9-11.




Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
New chicane in use at Catalunya MotoGP test
New Catalunya chicane during private test
Pedrosa, Zarco, Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Crowd, French MotoGP 2017
Baz, French MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Iannone, French MotoGP 2017
Folger, French MotoGP 2017
Crowd, French MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Crutchlow, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Baz, Iannone French MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Petrucci French MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Pedrosa French MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 