VIDEO: MotoGP riders tackle new Catalunya chicane

This video shows MotoGP riders getting their first taste of the re-designed chicane at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Following Luis Salom's fatal practice accident in Moto2 last year, MotoGP switched away from the fast, right-hand penultimate turn and adopted the F1 chicane, plus the alternative Turn 10 section.
A modified version of the chicane was then created for MotoGP over the winter.
The new chicane is further away from the final corner (see map below), creating a slow right-left-right sequence.
The teams present for this week's private test are: Ducati (Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso, plus Casey Stoner and Michele Pirro), Repsol Honda (Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa), LCR Honda (Cal Crutchlow), Marc VDS Honda (Tito Rabat), Aprilia (Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes), Avintia Ducati (Loris Baz and Hector Barbera) and Aspar Ducati(Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham).
Jack Miller has gone for scans on his injured hand from Le Mans, while Stoner and Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa are not expected to test until Wednesday.
The Catalunya race weekend takes place from June 9-11.
