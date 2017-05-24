Riders on new Catalunya chicane: “It’s not MotoGP level”

By Neil Morrison

The new final sector at the Circuit of Catalunya has received negative feedback from members of the MotoGP grid, after a private test on Tuesday allowed them to sample the new, slower layout.Names from the factory, Aspar and Avintia Ducati teams joined the Aprilia duo of Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes, and Cal Crutchlow and Tito Rabat from the LCR and Marc VDS Honda squads on track to find a suitable setting for the tightened turn ten and revised final chicane.And the early evaluation of the final chicane was not positive. Where once there were two fast, downhill rights that riders attacked with increasing speed, now lies a slow speed right-left-right chicane, a set of bends completely at odds with what went before.Aleix Espargaro put it best, saying, “Where the back straight is, the track finishes. We do stupid corners with completely stupid angles. It's not fun and it was one of the most fun tracks in the world.”Avintia Ducati's Loris Baz was more blunt: “It [the new chicane] is just f**king s**t. I understand it's better like this [for safety] than it was before but, yeah, the layout is s**t.”Riders now use the Formula1 layout at turn ten, which ends the circuit's back straight, meaning an extremely tight, right-angled left corner replaces the previous turn, which gradually opened up over the hill and exercised a degree of throttle control.The changes were made in the wake of Luis Salom's tragic incident last year at the old turn twelve. Riders used a makeshift chicane for qualifying and racing in 2016 but that has been further tightened, as a wall on the inside of the track was deemed too close to the action.Sam Lowes believes the changes made the circuit went overboard with the changes, and feels the layout could be problematic on the first lap of Moto2 and Moto3 races. “It's not a MotoGP chicane,” he said.“I don't want to talk bad. It's a touchy subject given the reasoning behind it. For me it's not the way. MotoGP probably OK. Moto2 and Moto3 I promise you, and I don't want to say it, but the first laps there people are going to be crashing – a lot.“Before you could run through the [first] right into the left right. Now you go into the right and it's not good. The track's a little slower than before. In the end they've gone overboard. If you had put some airfencing in there – you're not going that fast there. 