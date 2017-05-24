MotoGP »

Lowes working on braking gains

24 May 2017
At Le Mans Sam Lowes feels he made big progress with stopping the Aprilia RS-GP, continuing work with engine braking in Barcelona test to aid this.
Lowes working on braking gains
Lowes working on braking gains
Having made significant gains at Le Mans, Sam Lowes is continuing to work on a means of reducing speed on a MotoGP machine as quick as possible at a two-day private test at the Circuit of Catalunya, outside Barcelona.

Lowes enjoyed his best weekend in the premier class to date in France, as he scored two points for a 14th place finish. Crucially, Lowes was competitive in wet and mixed conditions on Friday and Saturday, before reducing the gap to the front on race day.

Until then, Lowes found reducing speed on the machine problematic, as the lack of engine braking was not quite to his liking. In France, he made a step, and feels he 'halved the gap' to where he needs to be in that area.

“Yeah, [we made progress] stopping the bike,” he said on Sunday, after the French Grand Prix. “We had a little bit of a different strategy for the engine brake, and that was a lot different for me, a lot better, which is important at Le Mans.

“My big worst area is stopping the bike, it has been since I got on the bike, it's where I lose all my time. And this weekend I'd say I halved the gap; it's still not perfect, but it's half to what it was before.”

Lowes continued working on this on Tuesday in Montmeló, where along with sampling a new gearbox, he continued to find a more effective setting for the machine's engine braking.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at the Circuit of Catalunya, Lowes said, “[We tested] A few things on the chassis and few things electronics-wise, inside the ECU. Different strategy with the engine braking and that.

“We went that way in Le Mans. It was better. It was a different way to manage the engine brake, to give us more. We're trying to get more engine brake and then manage it electronically.

“As I said before we didn't have a lot and it was all done electronically. Now, we have the clutch and the inlets, trying to give it more and then we'll control it electronically. But you don't just ride out of pit lane and it works.

“I did a bit in Le Mans and was happy with it. And then today I did some things, [when] I was three seconds off the pace. They said, 'Sam, do two laps on this, two laps on this…' So a good direction for today and tomorrow should be a good day.”

By Neil Morrison


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



New Chicane at Catalunya MotoGP test by Crash_net

« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sam Lowes, Argentinian MotoGP 2017
Morning (left) and afternoon (right) lap times from Weds at Barcelona test
Marquez fall at private Barcelona test
Barcelona Circuit of Catalunya chicane final sector
New Catalunya chicane during private test
New chicane in use at Catalunya MotoGP test
Pedrosa, Zarco, Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Crowd, French MotoGP 2017
Baz, French MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Vinales, French MotoGP 2017
Iannone, French MotoGP 2017
Folger, French MotoGP 2017
Crowd, French MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Crutchlow, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Zarco, Rossi, French MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 