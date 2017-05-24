Lowes working on braking gains

By Neil Morrison

Having made significant gains at Le Mans, Sam Lowes is continuing to work on a means of reducing speed on a MotoGP machine as quick as possible at a two-day private test at the Circuit of Catalunya, outside Barcelona.Lowes enjoyed his best weekend in the premier class to date in France, as he scored two points for a 14th place finish. Crucially, Lowes was competitive in wet and mixed conditions on Friday and Saturday, before reducing the gap to the front on race day.Until then, Lowes found reducing speed on the machine problematic, as the lack of engine braking was not quite to his liking. In France, he made a step, and feels he 'halved the gap' to where he needs to be in that area.“Yeah, [we made progress] stopping the bike,” he said on Sunday, after the French Grand Prix. “We had a little bit of a different strategy for the engine brake, and that was a lot different for me, a lot better, which is important at Le Mans.“My big worst area is stopping the bike, it has been since I got on the bike, it's where I lose all my time. And this weekend I'd say I halved the gap; it's still not perfect, but it's half to what it was before.”Lowes continued working on this on Tuesday in Montmeló, where along with sampling a new gearbox, he continued to find a more effective setting for the machine's engine braking.Speaking on Tuesday evening at the Circuit of Catalunya, Lowes said, “[We tested] A few things on the chassis and few things electronics-wise, inside the ECU. Different strategy with the engine braking and that.“We went that way in Le Mans. It was better. It was a different way to manage the engine brake, to give us more. We're trying to get more engine brake and then manage it electronically.“As I said before we didn't have a lot and it was all done electronically. Now, we have the clutch and the inlets, trying to give it more and then we'll control it electronically. But you don't just ride out of pit lane and it works.“I did a bit in Le Mans and was happy with it. And then today I did some things, [when] I was three seconds off the pace. They said, 'Sam, do two laps on this, two laps on this…' So a good direction for today and tomorrow should be a good day.”