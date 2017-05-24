MotoGP »

MotoGP

24 May 2017
VIDEO: Mishap for Marc Marquez
VIDEO: Mishap for Marc Marquez
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez falls at the new chicane during Wednesday's private test at Barcelona... then again as he picks the bike up:

Marc Marquez mishap fall in Barcelona MotoGP test by Crash_net


