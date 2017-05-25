MotoGP »

VIDEO: Nicky Hayden - A tribute

25 May 2017
After the tragic passing of Nicky Hayden Crash.net has put together a tribute to 'The Kentucky Kid'
After the tragic passing of Nicky Hayden Crash.net has put together a tribute to 'The Kentucky Kid' looking over his early life and career highlights.

Hayden's death has sent shockwaves around the motorsport world and everyone at Crash.net is united in sending their condolences, best wishes and support to Hayden's family as we remember the 2006 MotoGP world champion as a fierce competitor but ultimately a terrific human with his kindness and generosity.


Nicky Hayden: A tribute by Crash_net

