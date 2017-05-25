Marquez: With old front, you didn’t expect it and crashed…

By Neil Morrison

Reflecting on the first five races of 2017, Marc Marquez admitted confidence with the front tyre “was not there” after he once again sampled Michelin's stiffer front construction at a private test at the Circuit of Catalunya.The stiffer front, which will be used by the entire MotoGP field from Mugello onwards, was very much to Marquez's liking on Wednesday. “You have less movement [when entering the corner] and it's more constant,” he said.At the opening five races, riders used Michelin's '17 construction, which was softer, and in the devilish hands of Marquez it frequently overheated, such were the demands he and his rigidly set up RC213V placed on it.In Marquez's eyes, two crashes in five races were a consequence. “You don't expect it. You don't understand it. But you crash,” he said. Now with the stiffer front, he feels better with the front end, as witnessed by his fastest final time of the day at Montmeló,“The testing plan, basically we focus a lot on this new tyre to try and understand it because we will have it from Mugello,” said Marquez, who ended Wednesday nearly two tenths of a second clear of Jorge Lorenzo.“We confirm here that it's a little bit more stable and I like it. I prefer. There's no big difference. Then we set up the bike because in two weeks we will race here.“We focused a lot to set up the bike, and tried many small things in the electronics side, where we still need to be more constant. Still we were struggling a little bit. Basically, it was a positive test. We did a lot of laps. From the morning to the afternoon we improve a lot the set-up and I'm happy with the final result.“Basically, I start in the morning a little bit with the base I had at Le Mans with the same tyre also. Again I was struggling on all the same points, like during all the season. The front confidence was not there.“Then step by step, I tried the new tyre. It helped me a little bit. I tried a different set-up with the bike. It gave me another thing and then at the end of the day I finished with a good set-up and good front confidence. I was riding well so basically I'm happy with the final result of the test.”On the differences between the front tyres, Marquez explained the differences between the two, and admitted he will not know how effective the stiffer front construction is for sure until he has completed a full race with it.“Basically, me and Cal [Crutchlow] have quite a similar style on the entry of the corner, on the brake pressure. Of course we're on the same bike. Both of us, we suffer from the same thing. With that tyre, to be fast for four laps and stop, fast four laps and stop, it's OK. But for me the biggest problem is for one race. Always I felt this small movement and it started to overheat, overheat, overheat.“It becomes more difficult to stay there and that's what happened in Le Mans. You don't expect it. You don't understand. But you crash. With this new '70' it looks like you have less movement and [it's] more constant during the laps.“Also we need to understand it in a race. The rubber construction change a little bit from last year to this year. We need to understand it. In general I felt better and today also.”On Wednesday, Marquez experienced a slow get-off at the revised chicane in the Circuit of Catalunya's final sector. Despite the crash, the 24-year old was one of the few to air positive thoughts on it, giving credence to Jorge Lorenzo's claim that the series of tight, slow corners “was made for the Hondas.”“The new layout is interesting. I think we had many crashes there today. I crashed on time. You didn't see it because I took the bike. It was a really slow crash. Many people, also Dani, crashed there.“The technique there is really difficult. It's strange because the first part of the circuit is one speed with one kind of corners and then it's completely different. Honestly I like it. It's so strange that I like it.”