Bautista racks up miles, ‘draws good conclusions’

25 May 2017
A two-day outing at the Circuit of Catalunya allows Alvaro Bautista to complete a race simulation, and post the third fastest time on Wednesday.
Like his Ducati counterparts, Alvaro Bautista failed to find a solution for his bike's turning issues at a private test at Montmeló, Catalunya, but nonetheless posted a successful race simulation and the third fastest time on Wednesday.

The Spaniard's best time was some four tenths of a second slower than pace setter Marc Marquez, as he sampled set-up changes aimed at improving his Ducati GP16's performance in the middle of the corner.

In the end, Bautista had to return to his base setting, which has propelled him to the occasional eye-catching performance, and posted 138 laps over the two days to find a positive set-up for the race that takes place here is just over two weeks.

"Today we had to try some things with the setup to try to improve my confidence, especially on corner entry and turning the bike mid-corner,” said Bautsita, a frustrated retiree from the French Grand Prix.

“We didn't find anything that could help us today, and so we decided to return to the base setup.

“After that we completed a race simulation to see how the tyres worked with so many laps in them. This is a very hard track for tyre wear, and on the last few laps we had some grip problems, but that's normal.

“We have done a lot of testing, and it has been a positive test from which we draw good conclusions that can help us in the future."

Team-mate Karel Abraham was over two seconds slower than the Spaniard, and after posting 103 laps over two days, said, "Yesterday morning went quite well, but after that we found things a little harder.

“We tried a race simulation in the afternoon today. We set some good times which were very consistent, but we need to go a little faster.

“I tried to push with the new tyres and it was hard for me to improve my time -we are not where we need to be. We'll study the data and see if that is down to the new tyre or something else."

By Neil Morrison


