Rossi involved in motocross training accident

Valentino Rossi has been involved in a motocross training accident and has been taken to hospital with a mild thoracic and abdominal trauma.
Full Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team statement:
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi was involved in a motocross training accident at the Cross Club Cavallara in Mondavio (Pesaro Urbino, Italy), on Thursday, May 25th.
The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to a local hospital for a medical check-up, where he was diagnosed with mild thoracic and abdominal trauma.
No fractures have been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found.
A further medical bulletin will be issued on Friday, 26th May, at 12:00 hrs CET.