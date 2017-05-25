MotoGP »

Danny Kent back to Moto2 for Mugello

25 May 2017
Danny Kent joins Interwetten for Mugello.
After riding for the Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto3 team at Le Mans, Danny Kent will return to Moto2 at Mugello.

The Englishman, who split from the Kiefer (Suter) squad in Austin, is to replace the injured Iker Lecuona at the Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) team.

Lecuona required surgery after re-fracturing his right collarbone when he was caught up in Alex Marquez's practice highside in France.

Kent, the 2015 Moto3 champion, qualified and finished tenth on his return to the class during the rain interrupted Le Mans weekend, when he was second quickest in the wet FP2 session.

