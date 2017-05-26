Rossi ‘may be discharged within the day’

By Neil Morrison

And breathe. Medical checks have shown Valentino Rossi to be making positive progress after being hospitalized in Rimini in the wake of a motocross incident on Thursday.The Italian has 'slight' liver and kidney injuries, and had complained of pain in both the chest and abdomen when admitted to the intensive care unit yesterday evening.However, an official release from Movistar Yamaha states that these injuries “have not evolved into any further complications.” Furthermore, Rossi has reported a lessening of the pain of which he complained yesterday.The statement reads that Rossi will continue to receive relief for his pain for a further twelve hours, while he receives routine check-ups on his condition. Should the results convey further positive news, the nine-time world champion could be discharged from hospital by the end of the day.The news will come as a huge relief to the Movistar Yamaha team, as the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello fast approaches. A photo of Rossi – looking fresh and healthy – posing with nurses appeared on local newspaperwebsite.The paper reported comments from Rossi's mother Stefania, who visited the hospital to be with he son, and this morning told assembled journalists, “He is well and he is resting.”The accident may spell an end to Rossi's activities with a motocross bike. At Valencia last year, he spoke of a hesitancy to use this as training as much as he once did, due to the possibilities of injury.Rossi is currently third in the MotoGP world championship and sits 23 points behind team-mate Maverick Viñales.