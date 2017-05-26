Mackenzie reflects on ‘OK’ Moto2 debut

By Neil Morrison

With no prior testing experience, Tarran Mackenzie's first outing in the cutthroat world of Moto2 was never going to be easy, but the Scot was fairly pleased he was running with a few of the class' established names before a fall four laps from the chequered flag.Making his grand prix debut aboard the Kiefer Racing Suter, Mackenzie had never even run a lap on the prototype chassis until Friday morning. The weather further complicated matters, meaning the reigning British Supersport champion only enjoyed two dry sessions leading up to the 26-lap race.“I thought I'd be last and way off everyone,” he said of his expectations before the outing. “I was happy to be running with [Edgar] Pons and I was catching [Axel] Bassani too so for my first Moto2 race it's been OK.”As mentioned, Mackenzie had been scrapping with the younger of the Pons brothers, and was fast approaching Speed Up's Bassani when he crashed at the ever-treacherous Chemin aux Boeufs left-right flick while attempting to avoid the Kalex frame just ahead.“I nearly ran into the back of Pons into turn nine,” explained Mackenzie. “I kept catching him and I nearly hit him two laps before. There was a bit of a gap. I jumped on the brakes and then I nearly ran into him and went down. I've been struggling there all weekend with front end feel.“We made a change for the race but it just caught me out, I guess. Compared to the Pirelli, you can't feel where the limit is. Because it's new to me, I don't know what the limit of this bike is. Obviously I found it! We've got a test tomorrow so hopefully that can help. It's not an excuse but I've hardly had much dry track time.“I was happy to be running with Pons and I was catching Bassani too so for my first Moto2 race it's been OK. We'll see what happens. I don't know Mugello and Catalunya but I know the bike now at least. So it'll just be a case of learning the tracks. I'm looking forward to it.“I was pretty much in the ball park [when I first rode in the dry]. The base setting they gave me wasn't far off. It was a lack of dry track time, I guess. In the wet I felt OK. I was going alright until I crashed.“Because I'm new to it I kept changing things to just try it. We went 0.5 harder on the spring and my lap time didn't improve. But I could do it more consistently so that was positive I guess. We'll just keep trying.”Adapting to new tyres, a more rigid, prototype chassis, and reduced electronics doesn't happen in a heartbeat. All things considered, a race during which his race pace was around a second off the experienced, fellow Suter runner Sandro Cortese would be considered a positive start to life in the class.“I thought I'd be last and way off everyone. My pace for points was like a second off. Guys like Cortese. That side of things, it wasn't so bad. It's obviously a difficult class and these are long races.“My start wasn't the best. That's another thing as well. In BSB if I got a bad start it didn't matter and I could catch them back up. Here, if you get a bad start and you're doing the same pace, there's no way you're going to catch them up. So that's important. I need to improve.“Bassani was ten seconds up the road on his start and then we caught him. I'm still learning so we'll keep trying."Mackenzie stayed on at Le Mans to test on Monday, where he hoped to further familiarise himself with the machine.