Valentino Rossi discharged from hospital

26 May 2017
Valentino Rossi has returned home from his overnight stay in hospital and will continue his recovery ahead of the Italian MotoGP.
Valentino Rossi has returned home from his overnight stay in hospital in Rimini after passing medical checks and will continue his recovery in preparation for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Rossi's Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team has released a statement confirming the 38-year-old left the Ospedale Infermi hospital at 5.30pm local time accompanied by his staff. Rossi will continue to recover at home with less than a week until the start of the Italian MotoGP.

Yamaha passed on its thanks and best wishes to the staff at the hospital who treated 'The Doctor' and hailed them for 'their dedication and professional care over the last 24 hours'.

The statement caps a nervous 24 hours in the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP camp after Rossi was called in for an overnight stay in hospital for liver and kidney injuries and had complained of pain in both his chest and abdomen.

The accident may spell an end to Rossi's activities with a motocross bike. At Valencia last year, he spoke of a hesitancy to use this as training as much as he once did, due to the possibilities of injury.

Rossi is currently third in the MotoGP world championship and sits 23 points behind team-mate Maverick Viñales.
CBRSteveo

May 26, 2017 7:27 PM

This is great news, I'm not a particular fan of VR (but no hater either) but even I have to admit that the grid wouldn't be the same without him on it. Hopefully we will see him at the sharp end at Mugello


